Trey Murphy III knows other NBA teams want him. That doesn’t mean the New Orleans Pelicans forward is looking for a way out.

Despite the Pelicans’ continued struggles and growing trade speculation, Murphy has not asked the organization to move him, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported in The Stein Line Thursday that Murphy is aware of the widespread interest in his services. However, unlike teammate Dejounte Murray, he has not formally pushed for a trade.

Fischer also reported that New Orleans remains reluctant to move Murphy.

The distinction is important for a Pelicans team trying to navigate an increasingly complicated trade market.

Trey Murphy III Has Not Requested Pelicans Trade

Murray’s trade request on Nov. 13 placed New Orleans at the center of leaguewide speculation.

But it also renewed interest in Murphy, who has been coveted by several teams because of his size, shooting and offensive versatility.

Fischer reported that rival organizations have resumed efforts to acquire the 6-foot-8 forward.

Still, Murphy has not followed Murray’s lead.

Despite New Orleans’ disappointing results, the 26-year-old has given no formal indication that he wants to leave.

That allows the Pelicans to approach potential negotiations without pressure from one of their most valuable players.

It also reinforces the organization’s position that Murphy remains an important piece of its future.

Pelicans Have Little Incentive to Move Trey Murphy

New Orleans entered Thursday with a 5-11 record following Wednesday’s 122-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Pelicans have struggled with injuries and inconsistent play, raising questions about the direction of their roster.

Murphy has been among those affected.

He missed Wednesday’s game because of bilateral patellar tendinopathy, continuing an injury-interrupted start to the season.

Through nine appearances, Murphy is averaging 15.6 points after producing 21.5 points per game last season.

His scoring ability and perimeter shooting remain attractive to contenders searching for another offensive weapon.

However, Murphy is under contract through the 2028-29 season.

That gives New Orleans considerable leverage.

Unlike an approaching free agent, Murphy cannot simply threaten to leave in the coming offseason.

The Pelicans can demand a substantial return or retain him while exploring other changes.

Dejounte Murray Trade Request Creates Different Challenge

Murray’s situation presents a more immediate decision for New Orleans.

The former All-Star has requested a trade, and the Pelicans are working with his representatives to explore potential destinations.

Murphy has made no comparable demand.

That difference could influence how executive vice president Joe Dumars approaches the roster.

Moving Murray might help New Orleans reset its backcourt and potentially create opportunities for younger players.

Trading Murphy would require a separate calculation.

At 26, Murphy is young enough to remain part of the Pelicans’ next competitive core.

His contract also provides cost certainty for the organization.

Fischer’s reporting does not mean Murphy is untouchable. Nor does it eliminate the possibility that another team could present an offer New Orleans cannot refuse.

But it suggests the Pelicans won’t be pushed into moving him simply because Murray wants out.

For a franchise searching for stability, keeping a talented player who hasn’t asked to leave could be an important starting point.