Adam Silver Opens Up on Aftermath of Knicks’ NBA Championship Victory

As the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver remains publicly impartial. However, as a resident of New York, Silver was personally impacted by the New York Knicks‘ victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

It was the Knicks’ first title in over 50 years, and the victory had the entire city buzzing all summer, and Silver felt the reverberations.

Adam Silver Says Aftermath of Knicks’ Championship Has Been ‘Exciting’ to See

While speaking to reporters following the annual NBA Board of Governors Meeting in New York, Silver discussed the aftermath of the Knicks’ title and what it has been like for him living in the city in the months since the Larry O’Brien trophy was hoisted by Jalen Brunson and company.

“For me, living here in the New York market, it’s been exciting to see how enthusiastic the entire community has been, not just Knicks fans, around this Knicks championship,” Silver said.

“I live in Manhattan. People are coming up to me all the time telling me how meaningful it is to have experienced a championship, how much they wish a parent or a grandparent was still around to share it with them. I always get a kick out of the roughly 20-something-year-olds telling me how they waited 53 years for a championship.”

Silver said that the joy and unity that the championship has brought to the city of New York is an excellent reminder of the power of sports, and the NBA specifically.

“But in all seriousness, it was a great reminder to everyone in the room just exactly what sports mean and what this league means to people,” Silver said.

The Path to Repeat Will be Difficult for Knicks

It’s good that Knicks fans thoroughly enjoyed the team’s championship run, because the path to repeating will be very difficult for New York, as several teams in the Eastern Conference made major improvements over the offseason.

The Philadelphia 76ers added star forwards LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, while the Miami Heat traded for star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and added sharpshooter Klay Thompson. The Toronto Raptors brought back Kawhi Leonard to complement a promising core, while two of the conference’s top teams from last season, the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, will be back with largely the same rosters.

It’s going to be a gauntlet for whatever team comes out of the conference. That doesn’t mean that the Knicks can’t repeat as conference champs, but doing so will be easier said than done.