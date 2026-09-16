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Adam Silver Opens Up on Aftermath of Knicks’ NBA Championship Victory

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2026 NBA All-Star - Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference
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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a press conference during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome on February 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

As the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver remains publicly impartial. However, as a resident of New York, Silver was personally impacted by the New York Knicks‘ victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

It was the Knicks’ first title in over 50 years, and the victory had the entire city buzzing all summer, and Silver felt the reverberations.

Adam Silver Says Aftermath of Knicks’ Championship Has Been ‘Exciting’ to See

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks lifts the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

While speaking to reporters following the annual NBA Board of Governors Meeting in New York, Silver discussed the aftermath of the Knicks’ title and what it has been like for him living in the city in the months since the Larry O’Brien trophy was hoisted by Jalen Brunson and company.

“For me, living here in the New York market, it’s been exciting to see how enthusiastic the entire community has been, not just Knicks fans, around this Knicks championship,” Silver said.

“I live in Manhattan. People are coming up to me all the time telling me how meaningful it is to have experienced a championship, how much they wish a parent or a grandparent was still around to share it with them. I always get a kick out of the roughly 20-something-year-olds telling me how they waited 53 years for a championship.”

Silver said that the joy and unity that the championship has brought to the city of New York is an excellent reminder of the power of sports, and the NBA specifically.

“But in all seriousness, it was a great reminder to everyone in the room just exactly what sports mean and what this league means to people,” Silver said.

The Path to Repeat Will be Difficult for Knicks

Mike Brown
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 26: Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown stands on the side of the court during their game against the Detroit Pistons at Golden 1 Center on December 26, 2024 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It’s good that Knicks fans thoroughly enjoyed the team’s championship run, because the path to repeating will be very difficult for New York, as several teams in the Eastern Conference made major improvements over the offseason.

The Philadelphia 76ers added star forwards LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, while the Miami Heat traded for star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and added sharpshooter Klay Thompson. The Toronto Raptors brought back Kawhi Leonard to complement a promising core, while two of the conference’s top teams from last season, the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, will be back with largely the same rosters.

It’s going to be a gauntlet for whatever team comes out of the conference. That doesn’t mean that the Knicks can’t repeat as conference champs, but doing so will be easier said than done.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Adam Silver Opens Up on Aftermath of Knicks’ NBA Championship Victory

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