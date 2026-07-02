Ariel Hukporti Breaks Silence After Knicks Departure

Ariel Hukporti may now belong to the Philadelphia 76ers.

But before beginning the next chapter of his career, the young center made sure to thank the New York Knicks.

Hours after officially moving on from the defending NBA champions, Hukporti posted an emotional farewell message on Instagram reflecting on his two seasons in New York and the relationships he built during the franchise’s historic championship run.

“New York—thank you,” Hukporti wrote.

“To the Knicks organization, my coaches, teammates, staff, and the fans, thank you for believing in me and making this chapter so special. Wearing this jersey was an honor, and I’m grateful for every moment, every lesson, and every relationship I built along the way.”

The message comes one day after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Hukporti agreed to a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the rival 76ers after the Knicks declined to extend him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Hukporti Reflects on Championship Brotherhood

Although Hukporti never became a regular starter in New York, he quickly earned the respect of teammates for remaining ready whenever his number was called.

That bond became the focus of his farewell.

“To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood,” Hukporti wrote. “I’ll always appreciate the battles we fought together and the memories we’ll carry forever.”

The 23-year-old appeared in 54 regular-season games during New York’s championship campaign, averaging 2.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 9.2 minutes while providing athleticism, rebounding and rim protection off the bench.

Across two seasons with the Knicks, Hukporti played in 79 games, developing from a late second-round draft pick into a dependable reserve on a championship roster.

His role often fluctuated, but his professionalism rarely did.

Knicks’ Decision Opened the Door

Hukporti’s departure became possible when New York declined to tender him a qualifying offer before free agency.

The move stripped the Knicks of their matching rights and allowed the German center to negotiate freely around the league.

Philadelphia quickly capitalized, adding Hukporti to bolster its frontcourt behind Joel Embiid.

For New York, the loss became more significant after Mitchell Robinson left for the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks are now scrambling to replace the two centers behind Karl-Anthony Towns as they bid to defend the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years.

One Last Message to New York

Despite leaving for an Atlantic Division rival, Hukporti’s farewell contained no bitterness.

Instead, it reflected appreciation for the organization that gave him his first sustained NBA opportunity.

“As I begin the next chapter of my career, I leave with nothing but gratitude and respect for this organization and this city,” he wrote.

He ended with one final message that is likely to resonate with Knicks fans.

“Thank you, New York. Once a Knick, always family.”

For a player who arrived in New York with little fanfare, Hukporti departs with something few players ever achieve—a championship ring, lasting relationships and the gratitude of a fan base that watched him grow from a developmental prospect into a trusted member of a title-winning team.