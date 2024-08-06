Blockbuster Trade Pitch Would Send Draymond Green to the Knicks

The New York Knicks are a center short in the rotation after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency. John Hollinger of The Athletic suggested they trade for Draymond Green.

When previewing the upcoming Knicks season with colleague Fred Katz of The Athletic, Hollinger argued New York could shore up their center rotation after the 2024-2025 season is well underway.

“For instance, if Golden State struggles and decides to make Draymond Green available, or the Suns are in a similar situation and decide to cash in their Jusuf Nurkić stock, those are two names that would make a lot of sense in New York,” Hollinger wrote.

Green is a surefire future Hall of Famer. His resume is loaded with four championships and eight all-defensive team nominations.

He averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal per game in 55 appearances last season with the Golden State Warriors.

But does he make sense for the Knicks? A trade for Green would be loaded with obstacles.

A Knicks Trade For Draymond Green

A trade between Golden State and New York would have to be asset focused. How much draft capital the Knicks would have to forfeit is up in the air. But a band of middling contracts going out would warrant multiple picks attached.

Or, New York could put Miles McBride in the deal. His contract is considered amongst the best values in the NBA. That would turn the tides in any deal, and help the Knicks to hang onto future draft picks.

Warriors receive: Precious Achiuwa, McBride, Mitchell Robinson

Knicks receive: Green

New York would have to send some sort of draft compensation in addition to the three players. And there would be the matter of taking on another minimum player from Golden State to help balance the roster numbers.

But the math works in that framework.

As Hollinger wrote, a trade for Green would be best attempted during the regular season. Achiuwa would be integral to making the salary match, and he isn’t trade eligible until December 15.

This would be a locker room altering move for New York. Robinson is the team’s longest tenured player, and McBride is a homegrown talent as a former second-round pick.

It would signal a confidence in veteran guard Cam Payne, and rookie guard Tyler Kolek, too. But if Leon Rose and the Knicks’ front office deem Green the missing puzzle piece to a championship run, they’ll have to consider.

How Does Green Fit With The Knicks?

Head coach Tom Thibodeau would no doubt love the opportunity to coach Green. His defensive resume speaks for itself, and that’s the bread and butter of New York’s head coach.

But does he fit with their current roster? Does a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Green make them that much more of a contender?

Robinson has his share of health concerns, but his ability to make plays above the rim has been integral to his Knicks tenure. Green, at age 34, isn’t in the business of playing above the rim.

His three-point shooting would be an upgrade over Robinson’s 0% career average, though. Green shot 39% from deep last season, making a three-pointer in 29 of his 55 games played.

His defensive skill set isn’t vertically inclined, but it’s physical nonetheless. Green would be an asset in series against contenders like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

There’s also the matter of Green’s ball handling, and his ability to facilitate an offense. Thibodeau could rely on the veteran forward to supplant the second unit at times throughout the playoffs.

According to Cleaning the Glass, in 409 possessions with Green on the floor and Stephen Curry off, the Warriors outscored opponents by 5.4 points per 100 possessions.

Backup point guard Chris Paul played his part, too. But in the 128 possessions with Green on and Paul off, Golden State’s offense still ranked in the 91st percentile, despite being outscored overall by 0.3 points.

He’s not a substitute for elite point guard play, but he can help keep the ship afloat in absence of Brunson. That’s an area that crushed New York last season.