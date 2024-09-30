ESPN Analyst Issues Bold Statement on Knicks After Karl-Anthony Towns Trade

ESPN’s front office insider and analyst Bobby Marks made a bold declaration that the New York Knicks have the “best starting five on paper” after pulling off the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade.

The Knicks made the stunning trade on September 27, sending three-time NBA All-star forward Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, along with Detroit’s top-13-protected pick next year, to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Towns in a three-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

“I would even go on record right now and saying that this New York team, they’re starting five is the best starting five in the NBA on paper,” Marks said on the “NBA Today” on September 30. “Now they certainly have to go out and they have to go out and play, right? When you look at, certainly, [Towns] at the five and OG [Anunoby] at the four and [Anunoby’s] health is going to play a big role.”

Aside from Anunoby’s health concern — the Knicks forward has not played more than 67 games in the last four seasons — Marks also raised some questions about the Knicks’ bench depth following the trade.

“My only concern is their depth,” Marks continued. “I know losing Donte DiVincenzo hurts as far as who comes off the bench for this New York team, but that starting five, including the Boston Celtics, is as good as any starting five in the NBA right now.”

Knicks Team Built to Match the Celtics

If the Knicks remain healthy, they have the best shot at dethroning the defending champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference with a similar five-man out lineup and strong perimeter defense.

The trade for Towns gives the Knicks a stretch big man they never had before.

A 39.8% career 3-point shooter, Towns is the best shooting big man in the NBA. Towns backed that up by winning the NBA 3-point shooting contest in 2022. The 7-foot New Jersey native will space the floor for Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson and match up Celtics’ stretch big Kristaps Porzingis.

Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are All-NBA Defensive wings who can hit the outside shot. They are the Knicks’ answers to the Celtics’ dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Brunson and Josh Hart complement each other in the Knicks’ backcourt. They will be pitted against Boston’s defensive-minded guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White in what could be a potential blockbuster matchup in the postseason.

Josh Hart Won’t Label Knicks as Contenders

Hart, who will start alongside Brunson at the backcourt, is excited with the team’s upside with Towns. However, he was also careful not to get ahead of themselves even if they have now what Marks said is the “best starting five in the NBA on paper.”

“I think we’re going to be a very good team,” Hart told reporters, per the New York Post, during the Knicks Media Day on September 30. “I’m not going to sit here and label us contenders, I’m not going to sit here and label us a lottery team, I’m not going to do any of that. That’s for you guys to do.”

While Hart refused to label them as a bona fide title contender after the Towns trade, he believes the Knicks would stay true to their identity as one of the NBA’s toughest teams to play even after losing Randle and DiVincenzo, who were part of the team’s fabric.

“But I think we’re going to be a team that competes at a high level,” Hart said. “We want to bring excitement back to the city and that’s something at the end of the year they have a lot of.”