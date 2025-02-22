Concerns Grow for Knicks Star After Blowout Loss

Concerns are growing for New York Knicks standout Josh Hart after he missed a second consecutive game coming out of the All-Star break.

Hart is dealing with patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee, also known as runner’s Knee. Although his knee has been nagging him for a chunk of the year, he has missed just one game—and that was for personal reasons.

“It’s soreness. I think it’s part of our league,” head coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Players have soreness and how do you deal with it and what’s the best course of action to move forward. So you trust the player. You trust medical. And medical weighs heavily on these decisions.”

Hart has logged the third most minutes in the NBA this season (37.8 per game). Only 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (37.9) and his teammate Mikal Bridges (38.1) average more.

“Josh Hart’s injury is so clearly a product of him being run into the ground,” one fan said.

“Josh Hart missing back to back games right out of ASB is a horrible sign for his injury status,” another fan added. “Knicks always tight lipped about injuries. Have to read between the lines. Hart plays through EVERYTHING. For him to not be able to go, it’s a problem.”

Knicks Missing Hart in Blowout Loss to Cavs

Hart was missed during Friday night’s 142-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks had no answers on defense in what was the most lopsided loss of Thibodeau’s tenure.

The Knicks have two all-stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. But even Brunson admitted that Hart’s absence left something key missing.

“I mean, obviously, he’s — no pun intended — he’s the heart of our team, really,” Jalen Brunson said. “We can’t just say, ‘Oh we don’t have him tonight. Let’s chalk it up as an L.’ That’s not how stuff should go.”

Hart is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season.

Josh Hart Takes Pride in Being Available for Knicks

Hart addressed his knee issues prior to the All-Star break. He downplayed the issue and said he takes pride on his availability.

“I don’t know. We’ll see what it calls for at the end of the season,” Hart said. “But like I said before, I’m a servant to [my teammates] this year. I want to make sure I put these guys in the best situation. It’s not just for them. It’s also for [Thibodeau]. I want to make sure that I’m available to him. I want to make sure when I’m out there, I’m playing at a high level and playing the game the way I know how to play. If I’m out there, I’m healthy enough. And I’m good.”

The Knicks did get some good news, with OG Anunoby returning after a five-game absence. However, he had just five points in 27 minutes.

“It was about what I thought it would be,” Thibodeau said. “There were some good minutes early, and then there’s some rust he’s got to work through, but I thought he had good energy.”

The Knicks face another tough test on Sunday against the Boston Celtics.