Knicks Could Move ‘Any Player Outside of Brunson’ in Right Deal: Report

The New York Knicks have their star player in Jalen Brunson and an impressive supporting cast with Julius Randle, OG Anunoby if he extends, and others. However, according to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks would be willing to move “any player outside of Brunson” if the right trade becomes available.

“My read is that any player outside of Brunson would be available in the right trade, as you’d expect,” Begley wrote on June 7.

The Knicks have trade assets, including all of their future first-round picks and the rights to three additional first-rounders.

‘Makes Sense’ to Keep Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic is guaranteed $2 million and it becomes fully guaranteed at $19 million on June 28. According to Begley, the New York Knicks’ decision on Bogdanovic is “key” if they want to make a trade.

Yossi Gozlan wrote in the same column that Bogdanovic’s salary with Randle allows them to match salaries for “just about anyone.”

“I think it makes sense to keep him and guarantee him for the upcoming season if the Knicks feel like there is a trade for an All-Star on the horizon. Attaching his $19 million with Julius Randle’s $28.9 million allows them to match for just about anyone,” Gozlan wrote. “If Bogdanovic is gone, they likely need to trade Josh Hart or Mitchell Robinson, or even try to get Precious Achiuwa involved in a sign-and-trade to get enough money to send out.”

It’s uncertain which star will become available, but the previous offseasons indicate that at least one high-level player could become available. If they do, the Knicks are better positioned than most teams due to the amount of picks they have, and Randle being an All-NBA level talent.

‘The Knicks Will Always Have a Degree of Interest in Towns’

As the New York Knicks search for that star, Begley broke down a potential trade package for Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to him, “The Knicks will always have a degree of interest in Towns.”

In his proposal, the Knicks would move Randle, Bogdanovic, Jericho Sims, and multiple first-round picks. The trade would have to happen after July 1.

Or, the Knicks could move Randle and Bogdanovic before July 1, with the Knicks increasing his guarantee next year to $7.8 million. According to Begley, this would be a “100 percent match.”

“In a trade prior to July 1, New York could send out Randle and Bogdanovic, with the Knicks increasing his partial guarantee next year to $7.8 million and including multiple first-round picks; this would be a 100 percent match for Towns’ $36 million,” Begley wrote. “It would hard-cap the Knicks at the second apron in 2024-25.”

Towns is coming off a season where he averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. The 28-year-old shot 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range. He’d give the Knicks a big man who can shoot at an elite level, something they haven’t had in the Brunson era.

While different players, Randle has been just as good as Towns in terms of production, but his efficiency has been an issue over the past few seasons. In 2022-23, Randle averaged 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He shot 45.9% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range.

The 29-year-old had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, appearing in just 46 games last season.