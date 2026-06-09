Donald Trump Responds to ‘Low IQ’ Knicks Fan Blaming Him for Game 3 Loss

The New York Knicks lost a home game for the first time since April 20 when they dropped Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, incidentally, the same day when U.S. President Donald Trump paid a visit to Madison Square Garden.

Scores of Knicks fans have referred to Trump as a bad omen, with many even blaming his very presence for the team’s 13-game winning streak being snapped. Leading that charge is ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who said on his podcast Monday that Trump was “disrupting everything the Knicks have been vibing with,” while urging the POTUS to not bring his “narcissism” and bad juju to the world’s most famous arena.

Donald Trump Fires Back at Smith

After his controversial Game 3 attendance, Trump fired back at Stephen A. Smith, questioning his IQ and advising him not to run for U.S. President.

“I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One late on Monday night.

“You need a high IQ, I’m not sure Stephen has that.”

“I don’t think he does, actually.”

Trump even went as far as to dispute the notion that he was booed by a capacity crowd at various points of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

“It was mostly cheers,” Trump said of how Knicks fans received him.

“It was loud and very enthusiastic.”

Knicks Fans Blame Donald Trump

Several Knicks fans blamed Trump for the Knicks’ 115-111 loss.

@HeartBreak__J: Trump shows up at the Garden and the Knicks go on to lose their first game LOL

@BillytheMtn88: Knicks fan here. I blame this loss entirely on Trump and Lutnick. Stay TF away from our Knicks.

@ClaytonHaw: Or maybe Trump should stop f***ing up the country everywhere he goes. Knicks haven’t won a Finals since 1973, and he’s out here trying to ruin it.

@onlykamala: So Trump is not allowed at anymore knicks games. He is a bad omen.

@jb95082849: Trump came and sucked up all the garbage in the form of a nap, whilst cursing the Knicks and giving them their first of 4 L’s. Trump is a forever cuck.

@LKapitonas: Donald Trump making the knicks lose man get the f**k out

@benjimiguel17: Crime goes down, Knicks have a 13 win streak, make it to the finals for the first time since 1999 Trump appears and they lose. Your correlation needs to be updated.

@Swellah62: Trump Never ever attend to Knicks matches any more, bad bad luck for players ☹️

@Soda_PROPinkski: That’s what the Knicks get for allowing Trump to come. He’s the obvious reason they lost. He made it all about him as he always does. He completely ruined the vibe. The outside the stadium watch party was cancelled. Trump was the only new factor and the Knicks lost

Last week, Trump said he “could” also attend Game 4 of the Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals series on Wednesday. It’s unknown if he will be in attendance again as the Knicks attempt to take a 3-1 lead.