Donald Trump Shouts Out Knicks’ ‘Great Patriot’ After NBA Title Win

United States President Donald Trump sent out a congratulatory message to the New York Knicks after they ended their 53-year NBA championship drought on Saturday.

Trump’s Truth Social post also included a special shout-out to Mitchell Robinson, calling the Knicks big man “a great patriot.”

Congratulations to Jim Dolan and the New York Knicks!!! What a year it has been but, even more so, what incredible playoff wins we have all witnessed, especially the last four – Maybe the greatest in the history of basketball. Also, tonight, a superstar was born. His name is Jalen Brunson, and there are others, including, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and great Patriot, Mitchell Robinson! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Robinson, who refers to himself as “Big Country,” has previously admitted to being a supporter of the POTUS. Notably, as he revealed in an Instagram post last year, one of the trucks on his Nashville farm has a Trump flag attached to it.

Donald Trump Praises Knicks

Trump’s statement about the Knicks’ run being one of the “greatest in the history of basketball” isn’t far-fetched.

On their way to an impeccable 16-3 record in the postseason, which included just one road loss, the Knicks maintained a points-differential of +14.9 points — the best in NBA playoff history. Their run surpassed the points differential of dynastic playoff teams like the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks (14.5), the 2017 Golden State Warriors (13.5) and the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers (12.8).

The Knicks were so dominant that they didn’t lose a single game in the playoffs by less than five points.

“The Knicks joined the 1991 and 1998 Chicago Bulls as the only teams since the playoffs expanded to 16 teams in 1984 (43 years) to win a championship without losing a single game by at least five points,” wrote NBA.com’s John Schuhmann.

“And while every game in the Finals was within two points in the final two minutes, the Knicks still had 12 wins by double-digits, tied for the most in NBA playoff history. Five of those wins (including each of their first three close-out games) came by at least 29 points.”

Can Knicks Go Back-to-Back?

The Knicks became the eighth different NBA champion in as many years, further establishing the 2020s era as the most equal-opportunity decade since the 1970s.

Several analysts expect the previous two NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics, to reload and return with a vengeance in 2026-27, and the San Antonio Spurs — the second-youngest NBA finalist ever — to get incrementally better after their first deep postseason run.

As such, there is no real guarantee that the Knicks can replicate their run next year. Even oddsmakers don’t have faith in Mike Brown’s team to repeat. In the way-too-early 2027 NBA title odds, the Knicks (+700) rank fourth behind the Spurs (+250), Thunder (+250) and Celtics (+550). Those odds could drastically change over the next month or so when players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard could be moved.