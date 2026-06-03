Draymond Green Suddenly Changes Tune on Knicks Before NBA Finals

The New York Knicks have gained an unexpected supporter ahead of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Just days after publicly questioning whether Jalen Brunson could lead a team to a championship, four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is now picking the Knicks to defeat the San Antonio Spurs in both Game 1 and the series itself.

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show hours before Wednesday night’s opener, Green said New York’s experience, rest advantage and matchup advantages make the Knicks his choice to win the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.

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Draymond Green Says Knicks Must Take Advantage of Spurs’ Emotional Game 7

Green emphasized that Game 1 could be pivotal because San Antonio is coming off an emotionally draining seven-game Western Conference Finals victory over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Game 1 of this series is extremely important,” Green said. “If I’m the New York Knicks, I’m coming in like, ‘Yo, I need to steal this Game 1 right away.'”

The Spurs eliminated the Thunder in Game 7 on Saturday behind Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox, while the Knicks have been resting since sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Green believes New York should immediately capitalize on that advantage.

“These guys are coming off a very emotional Game 7 win over the defending champs,” Green said. “They may be a little tired. We need to pounce Game 1.”

The veteran forward acknowledged that long layoffs can sometimes create rust, but he still sees the circumstances favoring New York.

Green Sees Karl-Anthony Towns Creating Problems for Victor Wembanyama

One of Green’s biggest reasons for backing the Knicks is the challenge Karl-Anthony Towns presents for San Antonio’s defense.

Throughout the postseason, New York has used Towns in a variety of actions away from the basket, forcing opposing big men to defend on the perimeter.

Green believes that could neutralize some of Wembanyama’s elite rim protection.

“We spoke about the Knicks changing their offense,” Green said. “If Karl-Anthony Towns is out at the top of the floor and you have to guard him with Wemby, all of that curl action and all that stuff going on, they’re going to be in the paint getting layups and dunks.”

Green added that San Antonio cannot simply use the same defensive approach it employed against Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren.

“I don’t think you can put Devin Vassell on Karl-Anthony Towns like you did Chet Holmgren,” Green said.

Green’s Prediction Comes Days After Challenging Jalen Brunson

What makes Green’s Finals prediction particularly surprising is that it comes just days after he publicly sided with Hall of Famer Becky Hammon regarding Brunson.

Earlier this week, Green backed Hammon’s “prove me wrong” comments, agreeing that Brunson still needed to demonstrate he could lead a championship team as a smaller lead guard.

Green also questioned whether New York possessed the type of dominant “1A” superstar typically associated with NBA champions.

Now, however, Green believes the Knicks’ overall roster and playoff experience outweigh those concerns.

The apparent shift creates another intriguing storyline for Brunson entering the Finals.

If the Knicks win the championship, Brunson would effectively answer the very questions Green raised earlier this week.

Green Picks Knicks to Win NBA Finals, Will Join ESPN Coverage

Despite acknowledging that the series could go either way, Green ultimately sided with the more experienced team.

“I’m also going to go with the New York Knicks to win this series,” Green said. “I think ultimately the New York Knicks are more primed and ready right now than the Spurs.”

Green’s prediction carries additional significance because he will have a front-row seat later in the series.

According to ESPN, Green will serve as a guest analyst for Games 3 and 4 in New York alongside the legendary Inside the NBA crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, who will handle official NBA Finals pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

For now, Green’s stance is clear.

“I’m going with the New York Knicks to take Game 1,” he said. “And I also think they win this series.”

The Knicks will look to reward Green’s confidence Wednesday night when they face the Spurs in Game 1 at Frost Bank Center.