Knicks Make Final Decision on White House Visit After Finals Victory

The New York Knicks are on top of the world, as they completed their quest to win the 2026 NBA Finals by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games. This is the first title the Knicks have won in 53 years, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the city of New York is celebrating like there’s no tomorrow.

On Thursday, the Knicks will have their championship parade, which will allow the city and its fans to come together for what figures to be a rowdy event. Beyond that, the team also has to figure out if it wants to visit the White House, which has become a very big topic of discussion since President Donald Trump was elected to office. On Wednesday evening, team owner James Dolan cleared the air on New York’s White House visit.

Knicks Will Visit the White House, per James Dolan

The Knicks just completed one of the more dominant championship runs we’ve seen in recent memory, as they got hot at the perfect time and ended up coasting all the way to a title. After losing two of their first three games to the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round series, New York responded by losing only one more game the rest of the way out.

Sometimes, everything clicks at the perfect time for a team, and that is precisely what happened here. Jalen Brunson has always been the leader of this group, but every other member of this roster managed to find a role for themselves. Winning a title is always fun, but the manner in which the Knicks won made this run all the more exciting.

The parade in New York will likely be chaos, but another big question fans everywhere have been wondering is whether or not the team will visit President Trump in the White House. Once viewed as a prestigious honor, some teams have declined Trump’s invitation in recent years due to his controversial personality. However, according to Dolan, Trump did invite the team to the White House, and they will be attending at some point in the near future.

“Knicks owner James Dolan just said moments ago on WFAN that the White House has extended an invitation to the team for their championship and the Knicks have accepted said invite,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints shared in a post on X.

Knicks’ Championship Celebrations Are Only Just Getting Underway

Throughout the Finals, Trump was vocal in his support of the Knicks, and he even attended Game 3 of their series against the Spurs at Madison Square Garden. While his politics are the subject of great debate, it shouldn’t come as much surprise that, given his relationship with Dolan, the team will be paying him a visit at the White House.

While the details of this visit aren’t known yet, it will be another big event for the team to celebrate its massive accomplishment. For now, New York is focused on its big parade on Thursday, and while the party is only just getting started, it won’t be long before the team is back at work trying to find a way to repeat as champions next season.