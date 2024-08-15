Knicks Sign Familiar Free Agent to Fill Out Roster

Make that 17. On Wednesday, the Knicks filled out their final two-way contract slot by bringing back familiar face Jacob Toppin, the second-year small forward and brother of former Knicks lottery pick Obi Toppin, who’s now with the Pacers. Jacob Toppin played nine games with the Knicks last season, averaging 1.4 points in 4.2 minutes.

He played 17 games for the team’s G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, and though his athleticism and dunking ability are undeniable, his efficiency leaves a lot to be desired. Toppin shot 40.6% from the field at Westchester, and 30.3% from the 3-point line. He did average 14.9 points and 6.9 rebounds last year, but until his shooting improves, he is a longshot to get regular NBA minutes.

Toppin will join fellow two-way signees Ariel Hukporti and Kevin McCullar Jr. Under NBA rules, players on two-way contracts can appear in a maximum of 50 games. But, if a team is not carrying a full 15-man roster—the Knicks are currently at 14—then the three two-way players combined are limited to 90 total games played.

This prevents teams from not signing NBA veterans and just filling out the back end of the roster with cheaper two-way players. The salary for a two-way contract is just over $550,000, half a rookie minimum deal.

Knicks Rotation Stacked Among Wings

Either way, it won’t be easy for any young Knicks to crack the team’s rotation, especially on the wings. That’s not just because coach Tom Thibodeau is notoriously opposed to using young players in his lineups. It’s because the Knicks are loaded from point guard through power forward.

At point guard, Jalen Brunson is obviously the starter and will get the most minutes. The Knicks will work out backup roles there between Cameron Payne and Miles McBride. It’s unlikely we will see much of draft pick Tyler Kolek there.

Mikal Bridges figures to start at shooting guard with Donte DiVincenzo behind him. Bridges can slide up to play small forward when needed, and DiVincenzo can get minutes at point guard. Josh Hart can play some shooting guard, but has not done so much since joining the Knicks. The Knicks’ other draftee, Pacome Dadiet, will have trouble finding playing time in that group.

OG Anunoby will be the small forward and get big-time minutes there. He can play some power forward, too, with Hart behind him at both spots. Again, Bridges will play here, too. It would be hard for veteran Keta Bates-Diop to get minutes among Anunoby, Hart and Bridges, let alone minutes for Toppin here.

Julius Randle is the power forward, and both Anunoby and Hart can take minutes behind him. Bridges can play the 4, too.

Center Spot Remains Uncertain

The only spot on the roster that remains somewhat uncertain is at center, where the Knicks will go into the season with Mitchell Robinson again the starter. Things are a little shaky behind him, as Precious Achiuwa was re-signed on a $6 million contract. Jericho Sims is the third-stringer.

He played well last season, but Achiuwa’s contract is a very tradeable deal, and it’s very possible he could be packaged with a player like McBride if the Knicks determine they need an upgrade at backup center as they replace the departed Isaiah Hartenstein.

Robinson has struggled with injuries and played just 90 games in the past two seasons.

Also worth watching—with all the versatile wing-types the Knicks have on hand now, will Thibodeau give more of a look to his smallball options? Randle played a fair amount of center early in his career, but has not played there much with the Knicks.