Knicks Front Office ‘Blindsided’ by James Dolan Second Apron Mandate

New York City is still riding high off the New York Knicks‘ first NBA title in 53 years, and for good reason.

As Knicks fans know, winning championships are few and far between, and the bliss they feel now is unmatched throughout the team’s tumultuous history.

The only thing that can bring them down? NBA free agency, and the thought of losing beloved rotation players from their miraculous Finals run.

At first, there was hope that the team would be willing to go into the dreaded second apron to retain their championship team,

But recent comments from owner James Dolan seemed to have suggested otherwise.

Obviously, Knicks ownership and the front office are in lock step with the decision to pinch pennies, right?

Apparently not.

Knicks Front Office Dealing With Second Apron ‘Mandate’

On the most recent episode of the Katz and Shoot podcast, The Athletic’s Fred Katz and guest James Edwards (two of the most plugged-in reporters on the New York Knicks beat) revealed that the front office was caught off guard by Dolan’s comments.

“The not going into the second apron stuff, the front office did not advise that. It was not like the front office went to Dolan and was like, ‘No, it’s strategically helpful to not go into the second apron.’ That didn’t happen.” Katz reported.

“Dolan went on the radio, said they’re not going into the second apron. And then there were people in the Knicks who were like, ‘Wait, what?’ The Knicks front office understands that if they don’t go into the second apron, they’re going to lose guys.”

“People were blindsided,” Edwards added.

Clearly, Leon Rose and the rest of the Knicks front office weren’t informed before Dolan appeared on WFAN’s The Carton Show on June 18.

James Dolan Slams Door Shut on Second Apron

On June 18, Dolan broke the news about his inability to go into the second apron, to the chagrin of New York Knicks fans.

“There’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be suicidal to do. One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron,” Dolan told Carton.

“I’ll write as big of a check as possible, but I can’t write a check that goes into the second apron.”

The news hit like a rock to Knicks fans, who were hoping to see their championship team make a run at a repeat in 2026-27.

It must have hit like a rock with Rose and the rest of the Knicks upper management as well, if what Katz and Edwards are reporting is true.

Knicks Already Getting Bad News in Free Agency

It seems like some of the free agency dominoes are beginning to fall, and several New York Knicks players are likely already being pursued.

The first major report, from the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, suggests that long-time center Mitchell Robinson may have played his last game with the Knicks.

“Heard it’s unlikely Mitchell Robinson will be back with Knicks next season. He’s longest tenured Knick but also an unrestricted free agent. Owner James Dolan said he’s unwilling to pay into second apron so running it back with bench is not feasible,” reported Bondy.

Other question marks include playoff hero Landry Shamet and hometown hero Jose Alvarado, who has a decision to make on his player option.

Thanks to Dolan’s mandate, it’s starting to feel like the Knicks bench will be looking a lot different next season.