Knicks Get Clear Answer From 2-Time NBA Finalist

Gabe Vincent could have joined the New York Knicks. What the defending NBA champions could not offer him was certainty.

Vincent had the opportunity to sign with the Knicks and compete for a roster spot in training camp, but the veteran guard decided to wait for a “more sure-fire opportunity,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported in The Stein Line.

The distinction matters. Vincent did not reject a guaranteed place on the Knicks’ opening-night roster or turn down a defined role in Mike Brown’s rotation. He passed on an invitation to enter a crowded competition with no assurance he would survive the final cut.

SNY’s Ian Begley first reported the Knicks’ interest in Vincent.

New York subsequently signed five veterans to Exhibit 9 contracts. Bruce Brown, John Konchar and Ochai Agbaji will compete on the perimeter, while James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks will battle for an opening behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

The Knicks have two vacancies beneath the NBA’s 15-player regular-season limit, but their salary position complicates the math.

They are widely expected to carry only 14 standard contracts into the season unless they make another move to shed salary. With 13 guaranteed players already in place, that could leave five established veterans competing for one job.

Vincent decided those were not attractive enough odds.

Knicks Could Not Guarantee Gabe Vincent a Role

The Knicks’ interest was understandable.

Vincent has played in two NBA Finals, defends at the point of attack and has experience operating in high-pressure postseason games. He averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.8% from 3-point range during the Miami Heat’s run to the 2023 Finals.

But his value has declined since he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers that summer.

A left knee injury limited Vincent to 11 regular-season appearances during his first year in Los Angeles. He became more available afterward, but his offense remained inconsistent and other injuries interrupted his final Lakers season.

Los Angeles traded Vincent and a future second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Luke Kennard in February. Vincent averaged 4.8 points and 1.3 assists in 29 games for the Lakers before the trade, and his contract expired after the season.

At this point in his career, another short-term audition carries obvious risk. Losing the Knicks’ competition could leave Vincent searching for work after other teams have finalized their rosters.

NYK Chose a Five-Man Competition Instead

Once Vincent declined, the Knicks constructed a camp field that gives them several ways to use their likely final roster position.

Bruce Brown brings versatility and playoff experience. Konchar offers defense, rebounding and low-maintenance play. Agbaji supplies youth and athleticism. Wiseman and Eubanks address a clearer positional need as potential third centers.

Vincent would have entered the perimeter battle without a guaranteed advantage over any of them.

The Knicks used a similar process last season. Landry Shamet earned a place after Malcolm Brogdon unexpectedly retired, then became an important contributor during New York’s championship run and secured a four-year, $24 million contract.

That precedent shows what the opportunity can become. It does not make the opportunity secure.

Vincent appears willing to wait for a team offering a clearer route to the roster and rotation. The Knicks offered him a chance to compete for both. For a veteran trying to reestablish his value, that was not enough.