Last week, the New York Knicks were linked to the veteran center Jonas Valanciunas after he was waived by the Denver Nuggets.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Valanciunas had conversations with the Knicks in 2024. The Knicks insider added that Valanciunas is among the centers on their radar right now.

On Monday, July 13, a report surfaced on social media stating that Valanciunas decided to ink a new deal outside of the NBA.

With the Lithuanian club Žalgiris Kaunas showing interest in Valanciunas lately, a report from Krepsinis noted that Valanciunas “arrived.” That would cross the veteran center off the Knicks’ list, but Valanciunas shot it down.

New York Knicks Get Good News On 14-Year NBA Veteran Target

“You wake up and everything is decided for you, in reality you don’t even need to make decisions yourself😀 thank you year reporters😀😀😀,” Valanciunas wrote on Instagram under the report.

If the Knicks are still interested in Valanciunas, he is still available.

They might not have a lot of time to convince the seasoned veteran to move to New York after his run in the Western Conference, but he isn’t ready to pack up and head overseas just yet.

New York Knicks’ Center Depth

The Knicks lost a key center in NBA free agency this offseason.

Mitchell Robinson hit the open market and landed a notable offer from the Boston Celtics. The 28-year-old center signed a three-year deal for $47.4 million.

Although the Knicks’ center position remains strong up top with Karl-Anthony Towns in the building, the loss of Robinson generates some concern.

So far, the Knicks felt confident enough to cut ties with Ariel Hukporti, replacing him with former Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond.

The former All-Star spent the last two seasons in Philly. Last year, Drummond averaged 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds. He started 25 of the 63 games he played.

Jonas Valanciunas’ Run With The Denver Nuggets

After spending the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Sacramento Kings, Valanciunas was traded to the Denver Nuggets ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

In 65 games (six starts), Valanciunas served a role as Nikola Jokic’s backup. With 13.4 minutes per game, Valanciunas averaged 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.

In the playoffs, he played in four games. Valanciunas’ role was down to just 6.3 minutes.

After being waived, Valanciunas could join a team like the Knicks on a minimum deal. While New York is attractive due to their status as recent champions, Valanciunas would immediately enter a battle for KAT’s backup with Drummond.