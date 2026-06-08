Jalen Brunson Gets Brutally Honest About His Play in 2026 NBA Finals

The New York Knicks won the first two games of the 2026 NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs, and they now sit just tow more wins away from the franchise’s first title in 0ver 50 years.

The Knicks have been able to pull out wins in the first two games of the series despite the fact that star guard Jalen Brunson hasn’t been playing his best basketball. Brunson hasn’t been bad, but he’s struggled shooting from the floor as he’s converted just 19 of the 56 shots that he’s attempted from the field. He also turned the ball over four times in each game.

The fact that he could be playing better isn’t lost on Brunson.

Jalen Brunson Calls His Play in 2026 NBA Finals ‘Subpar’

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Brunson described his play in the Finals so far as “subpar,” but explained that he’s still trying to find ways to positively impact the game.

“Subpar,” Brunson said while describing his Finals performance . “When I say subpar, just from my standards. I still feel like I’m trying to impact the game as much as I can, but I also feel I can be much better. But most importantly just find ways to impact, help us win.”

In fairness to Brunson, he has been on the receiving end of a ton of defensive attention from the Spurs, who clearly planned to make life difficult for the star guard heading into the series. While they’ve been pretty successful in that regard, other Knicks players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have stepped up for New York in the Finals thus far. Moving forward though, Brunson might have to be a bit better overall in order to help the Knicks close things out.

This story will be updated.