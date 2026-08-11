Jalen Brunson Sends Clear Message on Knicks’ Ring Night Test Against LeBron, 76ers

Jalen Brunson knows the New York Knicks will not have the luxury of easing into their championship defense.

The Knicks will raise their first banner in 53 years on Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden, then immediately face a Philadelphia 76ers team remade around LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

Brunson’s reaction to the NBA’s opening-night matchup blended respect with the focus expected from a reigning Finals MVP.

“Fireworks for sure,” Brunson said Tuesday on Today. “I mean they’re going to be electric, they’re definitely going to be a team to keep your eye on. They reloaded this year. It’s going to be a tough test. But we’ll be ready.”

Play

The game will provide an unusually charged backdrop for the Knicks’ ring ceremony. New York, which defeated San Antonio for its first championship since 1973, will celebrate its achievement before taking on an Eastern Conference rival that suddenly has the league’s most recognizable player.

James’ decision to join Philadelphia altered the balance of the conference. Brown arrived from Boston in a blockbuster trade, giving the 76ers an imposing collection of high-end talent around Embiid and Maxey.

For Brunson, though, the broader storyline can wait.

Jalen Brunson Is Enjoying the Championship Summer

In a separate interview with CNN, Brunson was asked about James joining the 76ers and the challenge that awaits New York in October.

He did not bite on the early-season intrigue.

“Honestly, I’ve been enjoying this as much as I could, and so there’s been a lot on my plate since obviously we won,” Brunson said. “But you know, when it comes time to get back to my team, we’ll focus on that. But just the experience with my teammates and my family and everything — that’s all I’m really focused on right now.”

@cnn CNN’s @Omar Jimenez sits down with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and asks the NBA Finals MVP about LeBron James’ recent announcement that he’ll be moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers. ♬ original sound – CNN

It was a revealing answer from a player who has spent most of the summer celebrating an achievement that had eluded the franchise for more than half a century.

Brunson played through a left wrist injury during the Finals and underwent a minor procedure after the season. He is expected to be ready for training camp, but he has used the offseason to recover and savor a title that changed the organization’s place in New York sports.

There will be time for scouting reports, film sessions and the complications of defending a championship. For now, Brunson is allowing himself to enjoy the moment.

Knicks-76ers Matchup Comes With Immediate History

The opening-night opponent also ensures there will be no shortage of emotion when the work resumes.

The Knicks eliminated Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals last spring, winning the series in five games on their way to the title. But the 76ers are now a different team, with James and Brown joining Embiid, Maxey and All-Rookie first-team guard VJ Edgecombe.

Philadelphia’s ceiling will depend on health, chemistry and sacrifice. Its talent, however, is impossible to overlook.

New York returns the core that carried it through June: Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. The Knicks also understand that the championship banner will change the way every opponent approaches them.

Brunson did not need to manufacture a rivalry or deliver a warning. The schedule already did that.

A ring ceremony, LeBron’s 76ers debut and two teams with championship ambitions will share one night at the Garden. Brunson’s message was simple: New York will celebrate, then it will be ready.