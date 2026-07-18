Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Sends Blunt Message on LeBron James Recruitment

The New York Knicks are at the top of the NBA, but superstar point guard Jalen Brunson isn’t spending his summer on the recruiting trail hunting veterans on bargain contracts who can help them stay there — and that includes LeBron James.

Brunson recently spoke during Fanatics Fest in New York City about his involvement in the team’s free-agent pursuit of James, as players like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Miami Heat and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors have pitched the four-time MVP on the merits of joining their respective organizations.

“My job … is to put the ball in the hoop, try and play a little defense,” Brunson said. “There’s people who are above me who determine who’s on the team and who’s not. I’ll leave the pitching to them.”

LeBron James Likely Heading to One of Knicks’ Eastern Conference Rivals

For what it’s worth, James’ agent Rich Paul said early in free agency that his client would have joined the Knicks this summer had they not just won the title. How large of a grain of salt with which one chooses to take those comments, if any at all, is up to the individual.

One thing that is becoming more clear with each day that James drags out his decision — possibly because he’s continuing to debate his options, or perhaps because he is enjoying dominating NBA headlines heading into his 24th season, during which he will turn 42 years old — is that the four-time MVP is likely to end up in the Eastern Conference.

If that ultimately proves the case, the most likely outcome is that James enlists with one of the Knicks’ primary rivals as New York attempts to repeat as East champs in 2026-27.

“In the conversations I’ve had in the last 24 hours in New York City, it seems like an Eastern Conference team will win the LeBron James sweepstakes,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported during an appearance on “SportsCenter” from Fanatics Fest. “If it’s about trying to play competitive basketball and possibly add a fifth championship … you’re going to have a better pathway with either Cleveland, Miami or Philly.”

LeBron James Won’t Necessarily Put Any Team in East Over the Top

The Heat added Antetokounmpo via a trade this offseason, while the 76ers surprised the league by sending just two first-round picks, two second-round selections and Paul George to the Boston Celtics in return for Jaylen Brown.

Both moves should theoretically bring the franchises that made them closer to the Knicks’ level, though it is in no way clear that either Miami or Philadelphia is in position to truly challenge New York for Eastern Conference supremacy as early as the upcoming season.

The Cavaliers made it the furthest of any other team in the East during the most recent playoffs, falling to the Knicks in the conference finals 4-0. As such, Cleveland adding James might be the worst-case scenario for New York, though the Knicks brought most of their championship roster back in 2026-27.

The notable exception is big man Mitchell Robinson, who inked a three-year deal with the Celtics this summer.