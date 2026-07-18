76ers Leverage Rare Advantage as LeBron James Pursuit Nears End

The Philadelphia 76ers were not supposed to be in the hunt for LeBron James when free agency arrived, but three weeks later the team is looking to leverage a rare advantage as the four-time MVP ostensibly nears his final decision.

James is notorious for making teams come to him any time he is a free agent, though even during times like this summer he often keeps interested franchises in the dark about his ultimate intentions as well as at arm’s length, having them deal with his camp — namely his agent Rich Paul — rather than directly with James himself.

However, John Clark of NBC Philadelphia reported on Saturday, July 18 that 76ers owner Josh Harris got some valuable face time with James Friday.

“A source says Sixers owner Josh Harris was able to have a brief, friendly conversation with LeBron James yesterday at a VIP event at Fanatics Fest in New York,” Clark wrote on X. “I’m told Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and owner Josh Harris have let LeBron know they would love to have him join the team and the city of Philly would welcome him to the Sixers with open arms. The Sixers are reportedly one of the final teams in the running for LeBron.”

LeBron James Likely Headed to Eastern Conference

Different reports from different sources have indicated different things with regards to James’ most likely landing spots.

While some indications are that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are the frontrunners at this late stage in the game, others have pointed to the trio of the Sixers, Cavaliers and Miami Heat as the most likely destinations given their status as contenders in what is a more gettable East at the top of the conference as opposed to the West.

“In the conversations I’ve had in the last 24 hours in New York City, it seems like an Eastern Conference team will win the LeBron James sweepstakes,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said during a “SportsCenter” hit from Fanatics Fest. “If it’s about trying to play competitive basketball and possibly add a fifth championship … you’re going to have a better pathway with either Cleveland, Miami or Philly.”

Heat Might Offer LeBron James Best Basketball Fit

Brian Windhorst and McMenamin spoke on the Friday, July 17 edition of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast and named the Heat the best fit for James from an on-court perspective, as Miami needs an on-ball creator to drive its offense behind the front-line duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

However, podcast co-host Tim McMahon pushed back, mentioning the lack of shooting on the Heat’s roster, which he described as the most important thing to put around James heading into his age-42 season — even more so than rim protection on defense and another relatively recent MVP in Antetokounmpo as a teammate.

Philadelphia has the same type of player in Embiid, also a former MVP, who has been a great rim defender in the past when healthy. However, his health is a major question mark, while James’ fit with Maxey and Brown could be somewhat awkward and/or redundant given that all three are at their respective best with the basketball in their hands.