Jalen Brunson Sends Warning to NBA Regarding Knicks’ Chances of Repeating Next Season

It has been nearly a decade since an NBA team repeated as NBA champions.

The Golden State Warriors were the last team to do so, as they raised the Larry O’Brien trophy following both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns. Since then, a different team has won the title eight years in a row with the New York Knicks currently serving as the reigning champs.

Despite the unparalleled parity that we’ve seen in the league over the past decade, Knicks star guard and reining Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is confident in his team’s ability to win it all again next year.

Jalen Brunson Expresses Confidence in Knicks’ Ability to Repeat as NBA Champions

Sitting on stage alongside Knicks teammates, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart during the “Kings of NY: Championship Knicks” panel hosted by Taylor Rooks during Fanatics Fest, Brunson expressed supreme confidence in New York’s chances of repeating.

“I have the utmost confidence in us night in and night out just because of the way we’ve been able to work through these couple of years,” Brunson said. “If we have that same, if not better, work ethic and mindset, obviously, I like our chances. But we gotta quickly turn the page and forget about Mr. Larry [O’Brien Trophy] over there at some point.”

This story will be updated.