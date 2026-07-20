Jalen Brunson Sends Warning to NBA Regarding Knicks’ Chances of Repeating Next Season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates after making a three-point basket late during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
It has been nearly a decade since an NBA team repeated as NBA champions.
The Golden State Warriors were the last team to do so, as they raised the Larry O’Brien trophy following both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns. Since then, a different team has won the title eight years in a row with the New York Knicks currently serving as the reigning champs.
Despite the unparalleled parity that we’ve seen in the league over the past decade, Knicks star guard and reining Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is confident in his team’s ability to win it all again next year.
Jalen Brunson Expresses Confidence in Knicks’ Ability to Repeat as NBA Champions
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy and Jose Alvarado #5 after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Sitting on stage alongside Knicks teammates, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart during the “Kings of NY: Championship Knicks” panel hosted by Taylor Rooks during Fanatics Fest, Brunson expressed supreme confidence in New York’s chances of repeating.
“I have the utmost confidence in us night in and night out just because of the way we’ve been able to work through these couple of years,” Brunson said. “If we have that same, if not better, work ethic and mindset, obviously, I like our chances. But we gotta quickly turn the page and forget about Mr. Larry [O’Brien Trophy] over there at some point.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
It has been nearly a decade since an NBA team repeated as NBA champions.The Golden State Warriors were the last team to do so, as they raised the Larry O’Brien trophy following both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns. Since then, a different team has won the title eight years in a row with the New […]
Jalen Brunson Sends Warning to NBA Regarding Knicks’ Chances of Repeating Next Season