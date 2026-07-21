Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Reveals Truth About Taylor Swift Wedding Invite

Jalen Brunson did not attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Whether the New York Knicks captain was ever invited remains another question entirely.

Brunson addressed the widely circulated report that the Knicks’ starting five had received invitations to the July 3 wedding during a conversation at Variety’s inaugural Sports & Entertainment Studio in New York. His answer suggested he knew no more about the purported invitation than the fans who encountered it online.

“It’s a great question,” Brunson told Variety in an interview published on Monday. “I found out the same way the rest of the world did. So, I don’t know if it was true or not, but I did not attend.”

The response provided the clearest account yet from one of the five Knicks players Page Six reported had been invited. It also added to the uncertainty surrounding one of the more unusual stories to emerge from New York’s championship summer.

Jalen Brunson Questions Knicks Wedding Report

Page Six reported July 1 that Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart had been invited to Swift and Kelce’s wedding celebration.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce did not comment on the reported Knicks invitations.

Hart cast the first public doubt on the story one day later. After teammate Jeremy Sochan jokingly asked on X whether he could be Hart’s guest, Hart replied, “lol bro this fake news.”

lol bro this fake news https://t.co/3FFHc8dzG1 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2026

Hart did not clarify whether he was denying the underlying report, dismissing the social-media post that repeated it or simply continuing the joke. Brunson’s comments went further, establishing that he had not been aware of an invitation before the report surfaced and did not attend the wedding.

He stopped short of calling the report false. But for a player supposedly included on the guest list, learning about it alongside the public was telling.

Did Knicks’ Championship Influence MSG Wedding?

Swift and Kelce married at Madison Square Garden only weeks after the Knicks completed their first NBA championship run in 53 years. The timing invited another question: Did the Knicks’ title and the celebration that engulfed New York contribute to the couple’s decision to hold their wedding at the arena?

“Maybe. Maybe,” Brunson said. “But knowing how weddings work, I feel like that may have been predetermined a while back, but especially knowing how tightly scheduled the Garden is, I don’t know.”

Brunson nonetheless recognized the significance of the evening.

“It was definitely, probably, clearly a memorable night for them,” he added.

The wedding brought approximately 1,000 guests to an arena that had become the center of New York’s sporting life during the Knicks’ postseason run.

Brunson Appreciated Taylor Swift’s Knicks Support

Swift had occupied one of Madison Square Garden’s most visible courtside seats during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Wearing a custom “Stevie Knicks” shirt, she watched New York erase a 29-point deficit and defeat the San Antonio Spurs.

Some Knicks fans questioned her allegiance because she previously attended an Eastern Conference finals game in Cleveland with Kelce, an Ohio native who supported the Cavaliers.

Brunson had no issue with Swift appearing on both sides of the rivalry.

“It’s really cool having her there,” Brunson said. “I feel like her being in Cleveland for courtside one game, obviously, I think Travis and the Kelces are from Ohio, so I get that. And she’s been at the Knicks’ games before.”

His standard for celebrity guests was uncomplicated.

“Whoever comes, as long as you’re cheering us on, we appreciate it,” Brunson said. “And I think that was probably a really good game to come to as well.”

Swift witnessed one of the signature victories of the Knicks’ championship season.

Brunson, despite the report that briefly placed him on her guest list, did not witness her wedding.