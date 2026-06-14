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James Dolan Sends Message to Knicks Fans After Bringing Championship to New York

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NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 18: James Dolan, Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden, answers questions during the press conference to introduce Phil Jackson as President of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It took him 27 years, but New York Knicks owner James Dolan finally delivered a championship to the city.

The Knicks capped off an impressive playoff run with a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the franchise’s first title since 1973. Dolan took control of the organization in 1999.

James Dolan Apologizes to New York Knicks Fans for Taking so Long to Deliver a Championship

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presents New York Knicks owner James Dolan with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after the victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It’s been a long 50-plus years for Knicks fans, but they’re now finally back on top of the mountain. After the game, Dolan delivered a message to Knicks fans and apologized for taking so long to bring that coveted championship back to the Big Apple.

“I want to say something to New York,” Dolan said. “Hey New York, I’m sorry it took so long. But here we are and hopefully it won’t take that long again.”

It’s always debatable how of a team’s success should be attributed to the owner, but Dolan deserves credit for sticking with it, if nothing else. He could have easily sold the Knicks for a monster profit at any point over the past 15 years, but he held on to the team, and held out hope that he would ultimately oversee a title team. Now he has. And now that he has tasted success once, he’ll probably be hungry for more.

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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James Dolan Sends Message to Knicks Fans After Bringing Championship to New York

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