James Dolan Sends Message to Knicks Fans After Bringing Championship to New York

It took him 27 years, but New York Knicks owner James Dolan finally delivered a championship to the city.

The Knicks capped off an impressive playoff run with a 94-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the franchise’s first title since 1973. Dolan took control of the organization in 1999.

James Dolan Apologizes to New York Knicks Fans for Taking so Long to Deliver a Championship

It’s been a long 50-plus years for Knicks fans, but they’re now finally back on top of the mountain. After the game, Dolan delivered a message to Knicks fans and apologized for taking so long to bring that coveted championship back to the Big Apple.

“I want to say something to New York,” Dolan said. “Hey New York, I’m sorry it took so long. But here we are and hopefully it won’t take that long again.”

It’s always debatable how of a team’s success should be attributed to the owner, but Dolan deserves credit for sticking with it, if nothing else. He could have easily sold the Knicks for a monster profit at any point over the past 15 years, but he held on to the team, and held out hope that he would ultimately oversee a title team. Now he has. And now that he has tasted success once, he’ll probably be hungry for more.

This story will be updated.