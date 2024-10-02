Knicks Acquire Hornets’ ‘Built Like a Tank’ Center in Karl-Anthony Towns Deal

The New York Knicks have also acquired the draft rights of James Nnaji, the 31st overall pick in 2023, in the Karl-Anthony Towns three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets.

According to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks, the complete details of the deal are as follows:

New York Knicks receive: Karl-Anthony Towns (from MIN) and the draft rights of James Nnaji (from Charlotte)

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Julius Randle (from NYK), Donte DiVincenzo (from NYK), Keita Bates-Diop (from NYK) and 2025 top-13 protected Detroit first (via NYK) Note: The first from Detroit is top-11 protected in 2026, top-9 protected in 2027, 2027 second from Detroit if not conveyed in 2025, 2026 or 2027.

Charlotte Hornets receive: 2025 second (least favorable of Denver or Philadelphia via Minnesota), 2026 (Golden State via NYK), 2031 second (from NYK), DaQuan Jeffries, Charlie Brown Jr., Duane Washington and $7.2 million cash

Nnaji is a “long-armed big man who’s built like a tank and has the mentality to dominate on both ends of the paint,” according to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor when he profiled him in 2023.

The 20-year-old Nigerian center was a projected first-round pick before he slid into the early second round. He was considered the most physically gifted player in the 2023 NBA draft, according to ESPN’s draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

Nnaji is currently stashed in Europe with Barcelona FCB. He is recovering from a lumbar spine surgery in June that would cost him at least four months, the team announced.

Nnaji averaged 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds on 68.7% shooting from the field in 46 games last season.

Knicks’ Initial Offer for Karl-Anthony Towns

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was initially part of the Knicks’ package for Towns together with Julius Randle, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. But the Knicks received a “hard no” from the Timberwolves.

It was not until the Knicks relented in adding Detroit’s first-round pick to Donte DiVincenzo and Randle that the Timberwolves agreed to send Towns to New York.

The Knicks now have a top-five center who can space the floor for Jalen Brunson in Towns, increasing the chances of Robinson getting traded next to replenish their depth.

“Leon [Rose] and his staff are in constant discussions with all the teams in the league about who might be available,” Thibodeau told reporters, per NJ.com, about the Knicks trade activities. “We’re also taking calls. And then when the team wins, the value of everyone goes up.”

DiVincenzo, who set the franchise record in most 3-pointers made in a single season, saw his value go up in his lone season in New York, which helped the Knicks acquire Towns despite their draft capital getting dried up in the Mikal Bridges trade.

‘Best Starting 5’ on Paper

Following the blockbuster trade, Marks is bullish about the Knicks’ chances to come out on top of the Eastern Conference.

“I would even go on record right now and saying that this New York team, they’re starting five is the best starting five in the NBA on paper,” Marks said on the “NBA Today” on September 30. “Now they certainly have to go out and they have to go out and play, right? When you look at, certainly, [Towns] at the five and OG [Anunoby] at the four and [Anunoby’s] health is going to play a big role.”

The Knicks’ projected starting lineup after the trade is Brunson and Bridges at the backcourt, Josh Hart, Anunoby and Towns in the frontline.

They now have the personnel that could match up well against the Boston Celtics’ 5-man out lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.