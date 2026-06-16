Jay Wright Sends Strong Message on Knicks’ 2026 NBA Finals Victory

The New York Knicks have reached the top of the mountain in the NBA, as they are fresh off winning the 2026 NBA Finals. From seemingly out of nowhere, the Knicks got red-hot at the perfect time, and the end result saw them lose just three games in the playoffs on their way to their first championship in 53 years.

New York’s roster is deep across the board, but it is led by a trio of players, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, who all played together in college for the Villanova Wildcats. The man who coached them at this level, Jay Wright, was obviously keeping close tabs on the Knicks throughout their Finals run, and he had a strong reaction after this group managed to close out the San Antonio Spurs.

Jay Wright Gushes Over the Knicks After 2026 NBA Finals Win

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Before Brunson, Hart, and Bridges all found their way to New York, they teamed up at Villanova and led the Wildcats to a National Championship in 2016 (Brunson and Bridges would win another Championship in 2018). The guy who initially showed the world what this trio was capable of was the legendary Wright, who spent over two decades coaching Villanova.

During his time with the Wildcats, Wright worked with quite a few players, but he never experienced more success than he did when he was working with this trio. All three of these players ended up becoming stars for Villanova, and while it took them a while to find their way in the pros, that eventually led them all to the Knicks.

Now, all three guys are NBA champions, with Brunson being the offensive leader, Hart being a two-way pest, and Bridges being one of the most efficient secondary scorers in the league. Put it all together, and you have an incredibly dangerous trio. While Wright knows New York has waited a long time to celebrate this title, he shared that he is just as excited to have seen his former players prevail on the biggest stage the game of basketball has to offer.

“I know they waited 53 years. I think they might have a little bit more pent-up excitement. But in terms of pride, no one could be more proud of their guys than we all are at Villanova, than I am,” Wright said on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “They did the same thing in Villanova. They’re really unique young men. And I just sat back and watched on this one. I feel like a proud papa.”

Knicks Turn Their Attention to Repeating as Champions Next Year

There have been quite a few times where the Knicks were doubted, and that even led to another former Villanova player, Donte DiVincenzo, being traded in an effort to bolster this team. And yet, while the path to a title may not have always been smooth sailing, the end result made all the struggles along the way more than worth it.

For now, New York is going to enjoy the celebrations that come with winning a title, and the party has only just gotten started for this team. In due time, though, the team will turn its attention to the 2026-27 campaign, where it will be intent on finding a way to become the first repeat champions in nearly a decade.