New York Knicks Receive Strong Message From Rival After Winning NBA Championship

Amid the ongoing celebrations after winning their first NBA championship in 53 years, the New York Knicks received a strong message from a familiar face.

Speaking on a recent Twitch stream, Boston Celtics star and Knicks rival Jaylen Brown congratulated Jalen Brunson and the entire team for winning an NBA title.

Brown admitted that it was painful to watch, but he can’t help himself but tip his cap after what the Knicks did.

“Congrats to the Knicks,” Brunson said, via HoopsHype. “Shout-out to Jalen Brunson and all of those guys, OG (Anunoby), (Mikal) Bridges. Incredible run and you got to give credit obviously. It is painful to see, painful to see, but you got to tip your cap. “Jalen Brunson is a dog and them dudes work hard in that organization for them to get there. I know how important that was. It has been I don’t know how long, so I know New York is excited about that.”

Play

Brown is currently linked to plenty of trade speculations following the Celtics’ early playoff exit at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. He remains motivated and promises to return stronger and better next season.

Reggie Miller Sends Message To Spike Lee

Another New York Knicks rival acknowledged their championship win on social media.

Indiana Pacers legend and “Knick Killer” Reggie Miller had a heartfelt message for Spike Lee, the legendary director and long-suffering Knicks fan, for the championship win.

“This may shock MANY, but I have to give my Brotha @officialspikelee his flowers, he’s been around for the Good-Bad-Ugly.. Congrats Spike,” Miller wrote on Instagram.

Miller broke the hearts of many Knicks fans during his career, but he can’t help himself but be happy for Lee.

The director stuck with the Knicks through ups and downs, mostly downs, sitting courtside for many different eras. He watched Patrick Ewing takeover New York only for the Knicks to lose two NBA Finals with him at the helm in 1994 and 1999.

Lee was there during the disastrous 2000s, the Carmelo Anthony era, the post-Melo era of the 2010s and now the Jalen Brunson era.

Steph Curry Congratulates Knicks Coach Mike Brown

In a post on his Instagram story, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry congratulated New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown.

“Couldn’t happen to a better guy! Congrats Mike B,” Curry wrote.

Brown was the Warriors’ top assistant coach for their last three championship wins in 2017, 2018 and 2022. He left Golden State in the summer of 2022 to take charge of the Sacramento Kings.

He guided them to their first playoff appearance since 2006 in his first season, but they fired him 31 games into his third season.

The Knicks took a chance on him last summer, which paid dividends. Brown joined Red Holzman as the only coaches in franchise history to lead the team to a championship.