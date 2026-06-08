Spike Lee Fires Up Knicks Fans Hours Before Historic NBA Finals Game at MSG

New York Knicks fans have waited nearly three decades for this moment.

Hours before Madison Square Garden hosted its first NBA Finals game since 1999, Spike Lee was already helping turn the city into a celebration.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker and longtime Knicks superfan surprised fans Monday afternoon at the legendary West 4th Street courts, known simply as The Cage, where anticipation for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs had already reached a fever pitch.

By the time Lee arrived alongside Fanatics, handing out signed memorabilia and greeting supporters, the gathering felt less like a promotional stop and more like a snapshot of what Knicks basketball has become during this remarkable postseason run.

With New York carrying a 2-0 series lead into Game 3, excitement has spread well beyond Madison Square Garden and into neighborhoods across the city.

Spike Lee Helps Fuel Knicks Finals Fever

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According to TMZ Sports, Lee spent time with fans at The Cage, posing for photos, signing autographs and helping distribute exclusive Knicks memorabilia.

Among the items given away was a signed Karl-Anthony Towns jersey, one of the more coveted pieces of memorabilia for a fan base that has embraced the All-Star center during New York’s run to the Finals.

The event quickly drew attention from Knicks supporters already counting down the hours until tipoff.

For many fans, Lee’s appearance carried extra significance because few public figures are more closely tied to the franchise.

For decades, Lee has occupied his famous courtside seat at Madison Square Garden, becoming one of the most recognizable faces associated with Knicks basketball. Through playoff disappointments, rebuilding years and championship dreams that never materialized, he remained one of the team’s most loyal supporters.

Now, with the Knicks back on the NBA’s biggest stage for the first time in a generation, Lee once again finds himself at the center of the excitement.

His appearance at The Cage offered another reminder of how much this Finals run has energized the city.

Knicks Look to Take Control Against the Spurs

While Lee’s appearance generated plenty of buzz, the focus quickly shifts to what awaits inside Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

The Knicks enter Game 3 holding a surprising 2-0 lead over the Spurs after winning both games in San Antonio. Now the series moves to New York, where the franchise will host its first Finals game in 27 years.

The stakes could hardly be higher.

A victory would move the Knicks within one win of an NBA championship, something many fans could scarcely imagine when the postseason began.

The matchup has transformed New York into the center of the basketball world. Ticket prices have soared on the secondary market, celebrities are expected to pack Madison Square Garden, and the atmosphere surrounding the arena has continued to build throughout the day.

Even President Donald Trump is expected to attend, adding another layer of attention to an already historic night.

But before the celebrities arrived and before the lights came on inside Madison Square Garden, Lee spent part of his day celebrating with the people who have waited the longest for this moment.

For Knicks fans who endured 27 years between NBA Finals home games, it was a fitting way to begin one of the biggest nights in franchise history.