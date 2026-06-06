Former New York Knicks Star Set For MSG Return in Game 3 of NBA Finals

The NBA Finals is set to return at Madison Square Garden for the first time since 1999 for Games 3 on Monday. The New York Knicks are up 2-0 after outlasting the San Antonio Spurs 105-104 in Game 2 on Friday.

MSG is expected to be jam-packed and loud for Game 3, and one former Knicks star will be rejoining the team for the first time as a fan.

Jeremy Lin Set For MSG Return in Games 3 and 4

One of the most popular players in New York Knicks history is Jeremy Lin. His “Linsanity” run during the 2011-12 NBA season is one of the greatest underdog stories in sports history.

Lin’s time with the Knicks was short, but he left a lasting impression on the city and the fanbase.

Speaking to The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Lin revealed that the Knicks have always reached out to him about the possibility of returning to Madison Square Garden as a guest.

“A big shout-out to the Knicks,” Lin said. “The Knicks have been really adamant and have been consistent about trying to get me to go back to a game. I’ve always had the desire. It’s not that I didn’t want to, it’s just that I was still playing and I was still an active player. My seasons that I was playing were always ending after the Knicks season. And so now, this is my first season being retired. I have this time and the ability to actually show up. So I can’t wait, and the Knicks have been great.”

Play

He then announced that he’ll be in attendance for Games 3 and 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

“Big shout-out to the Knicks for just always trying to get me back to the Garden. I’m excited, and I will be sitting there in the arena. I won’t be courtside, but I’ll be kind of in the first few rows.”

Lin continued his playing career after 2019, joining teams in China and Taiwan. He announced his retirement last August at the age of 37.

Karl-Anthony Towns Became A Knicks Fan Because Of Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin has had guest stints as an analyst for ESPN during the NBA playoffs.

With Lin back in the spotlight, Karl-Anthony Towns gave a big shout-out to the former New York Knicks star for his influence on him and the fanbase.

“I truly want to give a shoutout to Jeremy Lin because he really made me a Knicks fan and had me at Modell’s,” Towns said, via the New York Post. “It was crazy trying to find his jersey. I have so much love for Jeremy Lin. He’s one of my favorite Knicks of all time, one of my favorite players of all time.”

Play

In 35 games for the Knicks, Lin averaged 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals. He went on to have a nine-year NBA career, winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.