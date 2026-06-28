Knicks Get Unexpected Jordan Clarkson Free Agency Update

Jordan Clarkson’s first season with the New York Knicks did not unfold the way many envisioned.

The veteran guard posted career-low numbers, fell out of the regular rotation for stretches of the season and played only a limited role during the franchise’s championship run.

Yet despite those circumstances—and despite the Knicks’ increasingly difficult salary-cap situation—a reunion remains very much alive.

According to New York Post Knicks insider Stefan Bondy, Clarkson remains a legitimate possibility to return to New York in free agency, even as owner James Dolan continues to insist the franchise stay below the NBA’s restrictive second apron.

Insider Keeps Door Open for Clarkson Reunion

Bondy provided the latest update on Sunday on X.

“Even with a mandate to avoid the second apron, I’ve heard Jordan Clarkson remains a possibility to re-sign with Knicks. Can’t rule out that reunion.”

The report offers a notable contrast to the uncertainty surrounding fellow unrestricted free agents Landry Shamet and Mitchell Robinson.

Both are expected to command significantly larger salaries on the open market, making them far more difficult to retain under the Knicks’ current payroll structure.

Clarkson, meanwhile, signed a one-year veteran minimum contract after reaching a buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz last summer and could once again represent one of New York’s most affordable free-agent options.

Salary Cap Could Work in Clarkson’s Favor

The Knicks’ financial picture has become increasingly complicated.

Following the re-signings of Jose Alvarado and Mohamed Diawara, New York has roughly $208 million committed to 10 players, leaving only about $14 million below the second apron while still needing to complete the remainder of its roster.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Shamet is expected to draw a robust free-agent market after his strong regular season and championship run, while Robinson is projected to receive offers worth the full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception—or possibly more. Scotto added that both players could prove difficult for the Knicks to retain if remaining below the second apron continues to be an organizational mandate.

If either player signs elsewhere, the Knicks would gain additional financial flexibility but also create openings in Mike Brown’s rotation.

Clarkson could benefit directly from that scenario.

Because he is expected to remain available on another veteran minimum contract, New York could retain an experienced scoring guard without significantly affecting its salary-cap position.

Veteran Guard Could Earn Larger Role

Clarkson’s first season in New York was statistically the least productive of his career.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year averaged career lows of 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.8 minutes across 72 regular-season games.

He also received multiple coach’s decision DNPs during January as Shamet reclaimed a larger role after returning from an early-season injury.

Even so, Clarkson remained a respected veteran presence inside the locker room.

During the NBA Finals, he appeared in four of the five games against the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 3.5 points in 7.5 minutes while helping New York capture its first championship since 1973.

He also made history as the first NBA player with Filipino heritage to win an NBA championship, adding another milestone to an accomplished career.

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Clarkson Already Thinking About a Title Repeat

If Clarkson has his way, his championship story in New York is not over.

Following the Knicks’ title-clinching victory in San Antonio, Clarkson made it clear he envisioned returning for another run.

According to New York Daily News Knicks insider Kristian Winfield, Clarkson jokingly attempted to recruit one of the Spurs’ longtime arena employees while celebrating inside the visitors’ locker room.

“OG, you gon’ be here next year,” Clarkson said. “But next year, you gonna be here with us. And we’re gonna come right back to this locker room and do it all again.”

Whether that prediction becomes reality now depends largely on the Knicks’ financial maneuvering.

New York’s priority remains preserving as much of its championship core as possible while navigating the constraints of the second apron.

If Shamet ultimately prices himself out of the Knicks’ plans—or Robinson signs elsewhere for a larger contract—Clarkson could emerge as an affordable veteran replacement with a clearer path to reclaiming a meaningful role in Mike Brown’s rotation.

For a team trying to defend its championship without sacrificing financial flexibility, that possibility suddenly appears far more realistic than it did only a few weeks ago.