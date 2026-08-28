Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson Leaves Filipino Tennis Star Alex Eala Blushing With US Open Message

Jordan Clarkson arrived at the US Open with a championship to celebrate. He made sure Alex Eala knew her accomplishments deserved attention, too.

The New York Knicks guard met the Filipino tennis star Thursday at Flushing Meadows, where a conversation that began with congratulations became an exchange about representing the Philippines.

Clarkson had won his first NBA title with the Knicks. Eala, fresh from her first WTA singles championship and a climb to world No. 18, wanted to acknowledge it.

“Thanks for coming. Congratulations! I’m late to the party,” she told him in the video of their meeting.

“Congratulations to you!” Clarkson replied.

For Clarkson, supporting Eala carried a familiar connection. He represented the Philippines at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, playing before home crowds in Manila. He knows what it means to compete with a country’s hopes attached to his performance.

Jordan Clarkson Celebrates a Big Year for the Philippines

Eala explained why their shared heritage made the introduction meaningful.

“I wear my culture on my sleeve,” she said. “I’m sure you can understand, and it like brings so many people together.”

Clarkson needed little explanation.

“You know when you got Filipino blood, take the whole country with you, the whole province,” he said. “Yes, and we everywhere.”

The exchange connected two versions of the same experience. Clarkson won his first NBA championship in a city with a large Filipino community swept up in the Knicks’ title run. Eala’s rise has brought Filipino supporters to tennis venues around the world, including New York.

Getty Philippines’ Jordan Clarkson (L) gestures during the FIBA Basketball World Cup classification match between China and Philippines at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023.

His experience with the Philippine national team gave those words additional weight. Wearing the country’s jersey at the World Cup made that connection explicit; following Eala offered another way to celebrate it.

Eala joked that she could recognize another Filipino on the street and would certainly recognize Clarkson. Both laughed before returning to their shared sense of pride.

“You know, we’re doing a lot for the country and the culture,” Clarkson said. “I think this has been a big year for the culture.”

“For the Philippines,” Eala answered.

Clarkson Sends Eala Another Message on Instagram

Eala acknowledged basketball’s place in their shared sporting culture.

“The Philippines is basketball crazy,” she said.

Clarkson responded by emphasizing the audience she was developing.

“I mean, you leading the way for tennis.”

“Yeah, I mean I’m trying to make it bigger,” Eala said, later adding: “I’ll do my part.”

Thursday’s packed exhibition against Iva Jovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium provided a glimpse of that interest. The Stars of the Open event also became a family affair when both players brought their fathers onto the court as doubles partners.

Clarkson noticed the Filipino support.

“I mean, the stadium looked great,” he said. “Yeah, there’s a lot of Filipino flags in there, so I’m proud of you.”

Eala thanked him excitedly. When Clarkson reiterated that he meant it, she replied: “Don’t make me blush!”

The encouragement continued online. Clarkson shared a photograph of the two posing with their arms crossed and wrote: “KEEP BEING SPECIAL TWIN, GOODLUCK!! KILL IT!” He included a Philippine flag and a teary-eyed emoji.

Eala reposted the Instagram Story, adding “Coming from you” and “DA BEST.”

After a summer that gave Clarkson his first championship, he used a visit to another New York sporting stage to recognize someone else’s breakthrough. Eala’s reaction showed how much that recognition meant.