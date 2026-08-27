US Open Women’s Draw 2026: Top Matches, Schedule and How to Watch

Aryna Sabalenka’s road to a US Open three-peat begins against Camila Osorio. Venus Williams faces another major champion immediately. Alex Eala knows her position in the bracket but must wait for qualifying to finish before learning her opponent.

The official 2026 US Open women’s draw, released Thursday, sets up intriguing opening matches and places several established champions in the path of players chasing their first New York title. Sabalenka could meet reigning Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals.

Singles competition begins Sunday, Aug. 30, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The women’s final is Saturday, Sept. 12.

US Open Women’s First-Round Matches to Watch

Williams against Sofia Kenin offers an immediate clash of championship experience. Williams owns two US Open singles titles; Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open. Both received wild cards, and the winner could face third-seeded Jessica Pegula, who opens against Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Williams’ serve and first-strike aggression against Kenin’s early returns should make this more than a nostalgia match. Whoever controls the opening exchanges will have the best chance to dictate its direction.

For Williams, keeping service games short could be especially valuable. Kenin will want to make her move, extend rallies and force difficult shots from uncomfortable positions. The contrast gives this opening match tactical substance beyond the names on the scoreboard.

Player First-round opponent No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Camila Osorio No. 2 Elena Rybakina Thea Frodin No. 3 Jessica Pegula Elena-Gabriela Ruse No. 4 Coco Gauff Zeynep Sonmez No. 17 Alex Eala Qualifier — to be determined Venus Williams Sofia Kenin

The opening assignments were revealed Thursday.

Qualifying remains ongoing, so Eala will learn her opponent once the qualifiers are placed in the main draw. The Filipina landed in Gauff’s quarter and could face No. 14 Iva Jovic in the third round.

Eala brings confidence from her first WTA title in Washington, but a qualifier should not automatically be considered an easy assignment. Her opponent will arrive with competitive matches already behind her.

Her seeding protects her from another seeded player through the first two rounds. It does not guarantee a comfortable start, particularly against someone already accustomed to the courts and conditions.

Favorites, Opening-Round Schedule and How to Watch

Sabalenka’s consecutive New York titles make her a leading contender, though an early Cincinnati exit leaves questions about her form. She is attempting the first women’s US Open three-peat since Serena Williams won from 2012-14.

Gauff arrives after beating Pegula for the Cincinnati championship. Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva won this season’s Australian Open and French Open, respectively, while Iga Swiatek’s Toronto title strengthens her credentials heading into New York.

That mix of recent winners and established champions makes the early rounds worth watching closely. Efficient opening victories can preserve energy; a prolonged struggle can complicate even the most promising draw.

The opening round spans three days:

Date Day session begins Night session begins Sunday, Aug. 30 11 a.m. ET 7 p.m. ET Monday, Aug. 31 11 a.m. ET 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 1 11 a.m. ET 7 p.m. ET

These are session times, not individual player assignments. Specific match dates, courts and start times were not verified at publication.

U.S. coverage airs across ESPN, ESPN2 and selected ABC broadcasts, with Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes. ESPN Unlimited subscribers can stream every court through the ESPN app. ABC’s Sunday broadcast begins at noon ET. The women’s final airs Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.