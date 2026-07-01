Josh Hart’s 1-Word Reaction to Mitchell Robinson’s Knicks Exit Says It All

Mitchell Robinson‘s departure from the New York Knicks didn’t just reshape the defending champions’ frontcourt.

It also drew an immediate reaction from one of his closest teammates.

Shortly after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Robinson had agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million contract with the rival Boston Celtics, Knicks guard Josh Hart responded to the news on Instagram with a simple, emotional message.

“Damn…”

That one-word reaction quickly spread across social media, capturing what many Knicks fans were feeling after watching one of the franchise’s longest-tenured players leave for its biggest rival.

Hart’s response comes after fellow Knicks free agent Jordan Clarkson also congratulated Robinson on Instagram, writing, “well deserved twinnnn!!” Robinson later reposted Clarkson’s message with the caption, “Brother 4L 🤍.”

End of an Eight-Year Knicks Journey

Robinson’s exit marks the end of an eight-year run in New York after the Knicks selected him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Over the years, he developed into one of the NBA’s elite offensive rebounders and rim protectors while helping transform New York from a rebuilding franchise into the 2026 NBA champion.

During the championship season, Robinson embraced a key reserve role behind Karl-Anthony Towns, providing defense, rebounding and energy off the bench.

His new contract with Boston carries an average annual salary of nearly $15.8 million, the highest of his NBA career.

Salary Cap Left Knicks With Little Chance

Robinson’s departure wasn’t viewed internally as a basketball decision.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks had “a ton of appreciation and respect” for Robinson but simply couldn’t compete financially while honoring owner James Dolan’s stated goal of remaining below the NBA’s punitive second salary apron.

Begley reported Boston’s three-year, $47.4 million offer was “well, well above” anything New York could realistically match while maintaining its salary-cap plan.

Robinson, Begley added, leaves “an indelible mark” on the franchise after playing a pivotal role in helping the Knicks reach the top of the NBA.

Another Frontcourt Hole Opens

Robinson’s departure creates another major challenge for New York’s front office.

Backup center Ariel Hukporti already agreed to join the Philadelphia 76ers after the Knicks declined to extend him a qualifying offer, leaving the defending champions without both of Karl-Anthony Towns’ primary backup centers from last season.

Finding another rim protector now becomes one of New York’s biggest remaining priorities in free agency.

For Hart, however, the business side of the NBA briefly took a back seat.

His succinct “Damn…” offered a glimpse into the emotions inside the Knicks’ championship locker room as another core contributor heads elsewhere.

After helping deliver New York’s first NBA title in more than 50 years, Robinson leaves behind more than rebounds and blocked shots.

Judging by the reactions from Hart and Clarkson, he also leaves behind teammates who will miss him.