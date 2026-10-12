Karl-Anthony Towns Breaks Silence on Knicks’ Stunning Decision: ‘Very Disappointed’

Karl-Anthony Towns helped bring an NBA championship back to New York after 53 years. Four months later, he learned that the New York Knicks were putting contract extension negotiations on hold the same way everyone else did.

The announcement caught him off guard.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, the six-time All-Star made clear that he wasn’t pleased with the organization’s decision to suspend talks with its extension-eligible players until later in the season.

“It was news to me,” Towns said, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. “Very disappointed, to say the least. Let’s state the obvious: It’s business, but there is business on the court for us to handle.”

It was Towns’ first public response since the Knicks issued their unexpected statement Friday, adding another layer of uncertainty to his future with the defending champions.

Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts to Knicks’ Contract Decision

The Knicks announced Friday that they would suspend extension negotiations with Towns, Josh Hart, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek.

The organization said its immediate priority was preparing for the season rather than continuing contract discussions.

The timing was unusual, particularly for a team attempting to defend its first championship since 1973.

Towns had already expressed frustration with the lack of progress toward a new agreement.

The Knicks reportedly offered the 30-year-old center a four-year extension worth approximately $200 million, considerably below the maximum $276 million deal he is eligible to sign.

Towns has indicated a willingness to accept less than the maximum to help New York retain its championship core. The two sides, however, remain far apart on the financial terms.

There is also a looming deadline.

Towns holds a $61.1 million player option for the 2027-28 season. He must decline that option by Oct. 19 to remain eligible to negotiate an extension during the season.

Asked whether he had considered that possibility, Towns admitted he hadn’t expected negotiations to reach this point.

“Because I never thought we would get to that point,” Towns said, according to Reuters.

For now, he wants the attention back on basketball.

Towns Sends Clear Message About NYK’s Championship Defense

Despite his disappointment, Towns emphasized that his commitment to the Knicks’ championship aspirations hasn’t changed.

“We’re all humans,” Towns said, according to Edwards. “My only philosophy since we won, the only thing on my mind, is how do we win another one?”

He added that his focus entering the season remains the same: finding a way to keep the Larry O’Brien Trophy in New York.

That commitment carries weight after Towns played an important role in the Knicks’ championship run.

He averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds during the regular season before contributing 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in the playoffs.

New York ultimately defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to capture the title.

Towns also praised coach Mike Brown for addressing the contract situation with the team before Sunday’s practice, appreciating the coach’s willingness to acknowledge the human side of the dispute.

The Knicks now face an uncomfortable balancing act.

Owner James Dolan has publicly committed to avoiding the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron, limiting the organization’s financial flexibility as several important players seek extensions.

For Towns, the disappointment is real. So is his desire to win another championship.

Whether the Knicks can resolve his contract situation without disrupting their title defense remains unanswered.