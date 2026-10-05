Karl-Anthony Towns Puts Knicks on Notice Over Contract Talks: ‘No S—t, Sherlock

The New York Knicks have spent months confronting an uncomfortable financial reality: Keeping a championship roster together will require sacrifice.

Karl-Anthony Towns just made clear he doesn’t believe he should be the only one making it.

Hours before the Knicks’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Towns publicly challenged where his contract talks with New York stand. He acknowledged a willingness to leave money on the table but questioned whether the organization has come close to finding a compromise that reflects his value.

“Simply put, I want to do something that can keep the team together and work with the Knicks and also values me,” Towns told reporters. “And none of those things are close to happening.”

Asked whether he expected to reach an extension before the regular season, Towns was blunt.

“It don’t look good.”

Towns isn’t alone. Josh Hart and Miles McBride are also eligible for extensions through June 30, and there appears to be little traction in any of the three negotiations.

That leaves the Knicks facing a much bigger question than what Towns is worth: How much will it cost to keep their championship core together?

Karl-Anthony Towns Holds Significant Leverage

Towns’ contract is the biggest piece of that puzzle.

The six-time All-Star is eligible for a four-year extension worth roughly $276 million. New York has offered approximately four years and $200 million, according to the New York Post, leaving a massive gap between the two sides.

Towns isn’t publicly insisting on the maximum.

Instead, he has effectively established his own definition of compromise: He is willing to help New York maintain financial flexibility, but he expects the organization to reward him appropriately after helping deliver its first NBA championship in 53 years.

Asked whether he expected that accomplishment to make negotiations easier, Towns didn’t hide his frustration.

“No s—, Sherlock.”

The Knicks have reasons to seek a discount. Owner James Dolan has made staying below the second apron an organizational priority, and New York must account for future contracts throughout an increasingly expensive roster.

Every dollar committed to Towns also affects what is available for Hart and McBride.

Knicks Face June 30 Decision

Opening night, however, isn’t the real deadline.

New York can extend Towns through June 30, 2027, allowing the sides to negotiate throughout the season. Hart and McBride also remain extension-eligible through that date. SNY

Waiting carries risk.

Towns is earning roughly $57 million this season and holds a $61 million player option for 2027-28. Without an extension, he could exercise that option or decline it and enter unrestricted free agency.

ESPN cap analyst Bobby Marks has projected nine teams with the potential to have significant cap space in 2027, potentially giving Towns alternatives if negotiations reach that point.

That possibility strengthens the message Towns delivered Monday.

He isn’t asking New York to make an immediate decision. He is telling the Knicks what it will take to make him part of their long-term plans while there’s still plenty of time to find common ground.

For now, there is no agreement.

The Knicks have nearly nine months to change that.

Towns has nearly nine months to decide whether they will.