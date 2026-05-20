“Keep fighting, keep chipping away. We’re not going to get it back in one possession,” Knicks star Brunson said after the win.

“Most importantly, sticking together. No matter how that game finished, habits translate, translates to the next game. We’re just doing; we’re not giving up. We don’t want to give up, ever, so having faith in each other.”

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Brunson finished with 38 points and six assists, furthering his legacy as an all-time great Knick. The southpaw has already risen to No. 3 all-time in Knicks playoff points and seems primed to overtake Walt Frazier for No. 2 by the 2027 NBA playoffs.

ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill expects the Knicks to ride Brunson’s red-hot form in Game 2.

“Expect the Knicks to continue feeding Brunson in Game 2, especially if they can’t use Karl-Anthony Towns as the all-around hub he was in the past two series,” he wrote. “Going back to Brunson and running everything through him could be the best course of action. And this time, they won’t have to wait until the fourth quarter.

“Cleveland won’t be any fresher — emotionally or physically — after this game, and more specifically, this collapse is of historic proportions.

“New York should take this opportunity and pounce. The Knicks have shaken off the rust, and their opponent is surely staggered after one game.”

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