All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns showed his appreciation for the New York Knicks fanbase after his team pulled off a stunning 115-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday.

Even when the Knicks were down by 20+ points early in the fourth quarter, the fans at Madison Square Garden cheered their team—and their loyalty was ultimately rewarded.

“Anyone who’s been to the Garden can tell you, when the crowd is in the game, and you feel that energy, you feel unstoppable,” Towns told “SC with SVP,” via ClutchPoints.

“Our fans are the best fans in the world,” added Towns, who finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the Game 1 win.

“They give us so much energy. They give us so much love. Whenever we’re feeling like the game’s getting away from us, our fans put us back in the game.”

KAT Dedicates Win to Knicks Fans

Towns went as far as to claim that his team would have likely thrown in the towel if it weren’t for the passionate Knicks fans.

“I really, truly feel the fans were the ones that got us this win tonight,” Towns stressed.

“They gave us the energy to fight back and gave us the motivation to get it done.”

The Knicks fell to a 93-71 hole with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter when Cavs star Donovan Mitchell made a three-pointer. Thereafter, New York outscored Cleveland by a staggering margin of 44-11 to pull off a historic come-from-behind win.

Knicks Take 1-0 Series Lead

New York’s 22-point comeback in the fourth quarter was the second-largest in a playoff game over the last 30 years, trailing only the LA Clippers‘ 24-point comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2012.