Karl-Anthony Towns Admits One Moment Topped NBA Finals Pressure

Most players would point to the NBA Finals as the most pressure-filled experience of their lives. Karl-Anthony Towns had a different answer.

Days after helping bring New York its first NBA championship in 53 years, the Knicks star revealed there was one moment that made him even more nervous than stepping onto basketball’s biggest stage.

Asked whether the NBA Finals or proposing to fiancée Jordyn Woods was more nerve-racking, Towns didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, proposing to Jordyn,” he said, drawing laughs from those gathered at a media event in Times Square.

The exchange came during a celebratory appearance at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship restaurant, where Towns joined fans as New York continued to soak in a championship that generations had waited to see.

Alongside Woods, Towns greeted supporters, signed autographs and even jumped behind the counter, serving meals and interacting with customers throughout the event.

Towns Reflects on Delivering a Championship to NY

While the proposal story generated plenty of laughs, Towns also took time to reflect on what the title means to both the franchise and the city.

The championship capped a remarkable season and ended one of the longest title droughts in professional sports. For Towns, it represented the fulfillment of a vision he believed in from the moment he arrived in New York.

“When I got to New York, I saw what we could be; and now, to see that actualized and to accomplish the vision, it’s pretty special,” Towns said.

Throughout the postseason, the Knicks repeatedly found themselves facing adversity. Whether it was overcoming deficits or responding to difficult stretches during games, the team consistently found a way to bounce back.

When a reporter mentioned the numerous comeback victories that defined the playoff run, Towns credited both his teammates and the city’s mentality.

He praised the group for remaining connected during the Finals and embracing the challenges that came with chasing a championship.

Towns also spoke about the importance of appreciating the moment after years of work and sacrifice.

“We earned this right, we earned this moment,” Towns said. “And I can tell you right now that all of us are really living in the moment and we continue to tell each other to be in the present. We never know what cards have for us the rest of our lives.”

The comments offered a glimpse into how the team has approached the aftermath of its historic accomplishment. Rather than rushing toward what’s next, Towns said the players have focused on enjoying what they’ve achieved together.

Jordyn Woods’ Viral Good-Luck Charm Returns

Woods also became a topic of conversation during the event thanks to the orange handbag that developed an unexpected following during the Knicks’ playoff run.

As New York advanced through the postseason, fans on social media began treating the accessory as a good-luck charm. The superstition only grew stronger after one particular result.

“Everyone said the bag was a good luck charm on TikTok, but it wasn’t until I couldn’t bring the bag and that was the only game we lost that people really started believing the hype,” Woods said.

The bag made another appearance during the celebration, drawing attention from fans who had followed the trend throughout the playoffs.

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves praised both Towns and Woods while discussing the event.

“It was great having KAT and Jordyn at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square to celebrate the Knicks’ historic NBA Championship win,” Graves said. “KAT had an incredible season and was instrumental in the Knicks’ championship win as a leader both on and off the court.”

As the city prepares for a championship parade, Towns’ appearance gave fans another opportunity to celebrate alongside one of the players who helped make history.

For all the pressure that comes with competing for an NBA title, however, Towns made one thing clear. The Finals had nothing on asking Jordyn Woods to marry him.