Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Scathing Message For OG Anunoby’s All-Defensive Nod

OG Anunoby received his All-Defensive Second Team nod just before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, where the New York Knicks took a 3-0 advantage against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But after the game, Karl-Anthony Towns was not satisfied with Anunoby’s newest individual award, saying that he should have won a bigger one—the First Team nod—for his defensive brilliance with the Knicks throughout the season.

“No one wants to ask OG about the All-Defensive second team?” Towns said before standing up in the post-game press conference. “I mean, he’s all defense like come on bro. He is one of the best defenders in the world, and he got robbed of the first. Damn.”

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This comes after Anunoby had 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in Game 3, where he defended Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

The All-Defensive First Team this year includes Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Chet Holmgren, Ausar Thompson and Derrick White.

The second team has Anunoby, Bam Adebayo, Cason Wallace, Scottie Barnes, and Dyson Daniels.

Anunoby has yet to be named in the All-Defensive first team in his career. However, he has three Second Team honors.

Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. Anunoby has been the do-it-all defensive player for the Knicks throughout the season, defending opposing squads’ best perimeter players and stars operating in the paint.

He continued to be a valuable player for the Knicks in the playoffs, as the team is now on a 10-game winning streak dating back to the first round.

OG Anunoby Wants To Remain Desperate Against the Cavaliers

The Knicks are not letting up after going up 3-0 in the series against the Cavaliers.

According to Anunoby, the team will remain in desperation mode for Game 4 as they hope to close out the series and book their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

“Just come out with desperation like it’s still 0-0,” Anunoby said, when asked about the mindset of the Knicks after Game 3.

The Knicks have the historical advantage against the Cavaliers after going up 3-0. In NBA history, no team has ever overcome a 0-3 deficit (0-163).

However, the Cavaliers have shown that they can return from a massive deficit, as in the second round, they got down 0-2 against the Detroit Pistons before winning the next three and winning the series in seven games.

OG Anunoby Receives Praise From Knicks’ Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson, who has been the cog of the Knicks’ offense, gave praise to OG Anunoby after Game 3, lauding his contributions on both ends of the floor despite nursing a hamstring injury in the last round.

“OG is playing great. Most importantly, he’s locked in, and he’s doing the things that we know that he’s capable of,” Brunson said in the post-game press conference.

The Knicks may need more from Anunoby in Game 4 as the Cavaliers are expected to throw their best punch to extend the series.

Game 4 will be on Monday, May 25.