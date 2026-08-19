Karl-Anthony Towns Sends 8-Word Knicks Message at Wedding With Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns brought two championship rings to his wedding weekend — one figuratively, one literally — and made sure the Larry O’Brien Trophy came along for the celebration.

Four days after marrying the New York Knicks star in Malibu, California, Jordyn Woods released a 37-second teaser from their Aug. 15 wedding Tuesday, offering the most intimate look yet at a celebration that doubled as one final victory lap for the reigning NBA champions.

The video, posted jointly by Woods and Towns on Instagram, moves through snapshots of the ceremony and reception before repeatedly returning to the theme that has followed Towns all summer: five.

At one point, Towns looks into the camera and delivers the line that ties the two biggest moments of his year together.

“Aug. 15, 2026 is my real Game 5!” Towns said.

By the end of the video, Woods gets the last word.

Sitting alongside her new husband and flashing their wedding rings toward the camera, she smiles and declares: “Knicks in 5!”

Karl-Anthony Towns Brings Knicks Championship to Wedding

The joke has become something of a wedding theme.

New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals, with Towns helping deliver the Knicks their first championship in 53 years. Two months later, he and Woods married on Aug. 15 — or 1/5, as the couple has repeatedly styled the date.

Woods captioned Tuesday’s video, “A teaser of the most magical day…” followed by “Married in 1(5).”

Towns took the connection even further.

The teaser shows the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy at the wedding, bringing a tangible piece of the Knicks’ title run into the couple’s celebration. Other images from the weekend showed Towns posing with the trophy alongside teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart as well as celebrity guests.

Gayle King, who attended the wedding, also revealed that the trophy made its way onto the dance floor during the reception.

It was an appropriate guest for a wedding that arrived at the end of Towns’ championship summer.

From ‘Game 5’ to ‘Knicks in 5’

The wedding brought together much of the world Towns and Woods have built around themselves.

Brunson, Hart and OG Anunoby were among the Knicks players in attendance, while Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Michael B. Jordan and longtime Knicks fan Ben Stiller were among the celebrity guests.

But Woods’ new video makes the Knicks connection feel less like a celebrity cameo and more like part of the couple’s story.

Towns had put much of the wedding planning on hold during the playoffs because his focus was on delivering New York a championship. Shortly after winning the title, he described the championship as “part one,” with finishing the wedding plans becoming part two.

Both missions are complete now.

Towns got his Game 5 at Madison Square Garden. Then came what he called his “real Game 5” in Malibu.

And after Towns spent the video connecting his wedding day to the Knicks’ championship, Woods delivered an ending that probably could not have been scripted any better.

Two newlyweds. Two wedding rings held toward the camera.

And three words every Knicks fan heard plenty this summer:

“Knicks in 5!”