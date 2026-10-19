Knicks Get Major Boost as 76ers Reveal Concerning News on 6 Players

The New York Knicks will celebrate their first NBA championship in 53 years Tuesday night. Their opening opponent is arriving at Madison Square Garden with considerably more uncertainty.

The Philadelphia 76ers listed six players on the NBA’s official injury report Monday, including three who have already been ruled out of the season opener.

New York, meanwhile, had no players listed in the league’s 5 p.m. Eastern injury report, an encouraging development for coach Mike Brown as the Knicks prepare to raise their championship banner.

The contrast is particularly striking in the frontcourt.

The Sixers will be without Ariel Hukporti, Dominick Barlow and Tacko Fall, while Adem Bona, Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade are questionable.

Andre Drummond Gets Early Reunion With 76ers

Philadelphia’s biggest concerns involve its depleted collection of big men.

Hukporti is out for the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon during the Sixers’ preseason opener against the Knicks on Oct. 5.

Barlow was ruled out Monday after imaging revealed a lumbar spine bone stress response. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Fall is sidelined by a left quadriceps strain, while Bona is questionable with a left foot sprain.

That could create a favorable matchup for Karl-Anthony Towns and his primary backup, Andre Drummond, who will face his former team in his first regular-season appearance with New York.

Drummond spent part of the previous season with Philadelphia before joining the Knicks during the offseason.

The veteran center brings an established rebounding presence behind Towns, giving Brown another physical option against Joel Embiid.

His familiarity with Philadelphia’s personnel could also prove valuable as the Knicks attempt to exploit the Sixers’ limited frontcourt depth.

With the 76ers missing multiple interior options, Drummond could see meaningful minutes against the team he previously represented.

Knicks Enter Championship Celebration With Healthy Core

New York’s favorable injury picture comes at an important moment.

Josh Hart had dealt with right ankle soreness during the preseason, raising questions about his availability for opening night.

But Brown said Monday that everyone participated in practice without restrictions.

The Knicks’ championship core of Jalen Brunson, Towns, Hart, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby is expected to be available as New York begins its title defense.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, enters the season with a dramatically different roster.

The Sixers added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown during the offseason, assembling a formidable group alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Tuesday will mark James’ regular-season debut with Philadelphia, adding another storyline to an already emotional night at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks will receive their championship rings and raise their banner before turning their attention to a team built to challenge their Eastern Conference supremacy.

Despite Philadelphia’s considerable star power, its injury problems could leave Nurse searching for answers beyond his starting lineup.

For New York, having Towns and Drummond available against a depleted Sixers frontcourt offers an immediate opportunity to establish a physical advantage.

And for Drummond, opening night brings an early chance to make an impression against his former teammates.