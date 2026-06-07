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Knicks Announce Major Security Updates for Fans Ahead of Game 3 of 2026 NBA Finals

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: New York Knicks fans cheer for Game Two of the Eastern Conference Third Round NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at a watch party hosted by the Knicks at Summerstage in Central Park on May 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

In light of President Donald Trump’s planned presence at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Monday night, the New York Knicks have announced some major security updates for fans who plan to attend the event.

Trump is set to become the first-ever sitting United States President to attend an NBA Finals game.

Knicks to Increase Security Measures for Game 3 of 2026 NBA Finals

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: New York Knicks fans cheer at a watch party in the final quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics outside of Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.  (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

Fans attending Game 3 were asked to limit personal items to a bare minimum and to arrive multiple hours early. Bags of any sort will be prohibited in the arena, and all attendees will be subject to TSA-style screenings to ensure maximum security.

From the Knicks:

As we move closer to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service want to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders by sharing important security procedures that will be in place.

A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum. Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry.

Fans are encouraged to review the complete list of prohibited items before arriving at https://www.secretservice.gov/prohibiteditems. There will be no storage available for prohibited items brought to the venue.

Even with all of the added security, the crowd at Madison Square Garden for the first home Knicks Finals game in over a quarter of a century will still be raucous.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver Thinks Fans Will be ‘Understanding’ of Increased Security

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 25: Fans watch the game during the second quarter between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images)

Despite the potential annoyance, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is confident that fans will be understanding of the added security measures, given the circumstances.

“There should be extra security for the president United States to be at a game, but I think the fans are very understanding of that,” Silver said. “I think they recognize that it adds to the bigness of the event.”

Game 3 is set to tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Knicks Announce Major Security Updates for Fans Ahead of Game 3 of 2026 NBA Finals

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