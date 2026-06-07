Knicks Announce Major Security Updates for Fans Ahead of Game 3 of 2026 NBA Finals

In light of President Donald Trump’s planned presence at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Monday night, the New York Knicks have announced some major security updates for fans who plan to attend the event.

Trump is set to become the first-ever sitting United States President to attend an NBA Finals game.

Knicks to Increase Security Measures for Game 3 of 2026 NBA Finals

Fans attending Game 3 were asked to limit personal items to a bare minimum and to arrive multiple hours early. Bags of any sort will be prohibited in the arena, and all attendees will be subject to TSA-style screenings to ensure maximum security. From the Knicks: As we move closer to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service want to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders by sharing important security procedures that will be in place.

A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum. Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry. Fans are encouraged to review the complete list of prohibited items before arriving at https://www.secretservice.gov/prohibiteditems. There will be no storage available for prohibited items brought to the venue. Even with all of the added security, the crowd at Madison Square Garden for the first home Knicks Finals game in over a quarter of a century will still be raucous. NBA commissioner Adam Silver Thinks Fans Will be ‘Understanding’ of Increased Security Despite the potential annoyance, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is confident that fans will be understanding of the added security measures, given the circumstances.

“There should be extra security for the president United States to be at a game, but I think the fans are very understanding of that,” Silver said. “I think they recognize that it adds to the bigness of the event.”

Game 3 is set to tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.