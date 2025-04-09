Knicks Anunoby, Hart, and Robinson Out vs. Pistons

The New York Knicks have announced that they are listing three key players as out for Thursday’s showdown vs. the Detroit Pistons, according to Sports Illustrated’s Geoff Magliocchetti.

According to reports, forward OG Anunoby, guard Josh Hart, and center Mitchell Robinson will be out in their road trip to Detroit. Anunoby is missing the game with a sprained right thumb, Hart for right knee patellofemoral syndrome, and Robinson for left ankle surgery recovery.

The Knicks are losing the three key players as they battle to keep the number three seed in the Eastern Conference. The 50-29 Knicks have been largely in control of the third seed all season, but a combination of injuries and collapses have lead to a slim two game lead over the Indiana Pacers, who have played their best basketball as of late.

The Knicks have dealt with injuries all season, with many pointing to this being the reason for the team to be performing below their standard. Players such as Anunoby and hart missing time will be a major blow to the team’s structure, but players like Jalen Brunson has missed games recently to a sprain, and Robinson has missed a major portion of the season because of injuries and the trend is continuing for the Knicks. As health and conditioning come into play, tomorrow’s match against the Pistons acts less as a regular season game and more as a potential Playoff preview.

