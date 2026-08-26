Knicks Get Bad News on Top Center Target From NBA Insider

The New York Knicks’ search for another center appears to be losing one of its more realistic candidates to an Eastern Conference rival.

NBA insider Jake Fischer said during his NBA Insider’s Notebook livestream for Bleacher Report that he expects free-agent center Nick Richards to join the Miami Heat, barring an unexpected change.

“They have been connected to Nick Richards for some time,” Fischer said. “I do expect Nick Richards to be with Miami at this point in time, barring some other change.”

No agreement has been announced, and Miami may not be in a hurry to finalize one. But Fischer’s expectation represents another complication for a Knicks team that has spent much of the summer searching for a third center behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

Richards, 28, had emerged as an affordable possibility after New York lost Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics in free agency.

Nick Richards Appears Headed Toward Miami

The Knicks have maintained interest in Richards across multiple transaction cycles. His size, rebounding and ability to operate as a traditional rim-running center made him a sensible fit behind Towns.

New York considered him in free agency this summer, according to the New York Post, but Miami has since gained significant ground.

Richards has been working out with Heat players at Kaseya Center and has even been photographed wearing team gear. Although those workouts did not guarantee a contract, they established a level of familiarity between the 6-foot-11 center and the organization.

Fischer’s reporting now suggests that relationship is likely to lead to Richards joining Miami.

The Heat have a more immediate frontcourt role to offer behind Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. They also have a clear roster opening. Miami carries 13 players on standard contracts after signing Klay Thompson, meaning Richards could become its 14th player without eliminating the flexibility to add someone else later.

Richards averaged 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds after joining the Chicago Bulls during the 2025-26 season. His ability to finish around the rim and create second possessions would have addressed two practical needs for New York’s bench.

Knicks’ List of Available Centers Shrinks

Richards would become the latest center to come off the Knicks’ board.

New York previously signed restricted free agent Moussa Cisse to an offer sheet, but the Dallas Mavericks matched it. The Knicks also showed interest in other young centers before settling on Drummond, who signed a one-year, $3.9 million veteran-minimum contract.

Drummond supplies elite rebounding and considerable experience, but he turns 33 before the season and has settled into a reserve role during the latter stage of his career. Adding a third center would protect the Knicks against injury and allow them to manage Towns’ workload.

The defending champions still have roster flexibility. New York has only 13 players on standard contracts and remains the NBA’s lone team without a player occupying any of its three two-way slots.

Its options, however, are narrowing.

Fischer said Miami is likely to make Richards its 14th standard-contract player while leaving the 15th position vacant. That would follow a leaguewide trend of teams delaying their final minimum signing to preserve financial flexibility and reduce their salary obligations.

Miami therefore would not need to choose between Richards and maintaining an open roster spot. It could accomplish both, giving the Heat an advantage over a Knicks team still sorting through the shrinking pool of available centers.

The Knicks do not need another star. They need dependable size for the long regular season ahead.

If Richards completes his expected move to Miami, New York will have to find it somewhere else.