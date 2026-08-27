Knicks Could Turn to Former All-Star After Losing Nick Richards to Heat

The New York Knicks’ search for another big man has taken another turn, and a familiar name could suddenly warrant another look.

With Nick Richards signing with the Miami Heat, New York has lost one of the better remaining options to fortify a frontcourt that already underwent significant change this summer. The Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti in free agency before adding Andre Drummond to back up Karl-Anthony Towns. They are still carrying only 13 players on standard contracts, leaving them one short of the league’s usual 14-player minimum.

There are traditional centers still available. But perhaps the most intriguing swing is not a traditional center at all.

Ben Simmons is trying to return to the NBA.

The three-time All-Star recently worked out in Florida with Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry in attendance. Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports 1140 reported that a person who watched the workout described Simmons’ performance succinctly: “looked fantastic.”

For the Knicks, that should at least prompt another conversation.

Knicks Have History With Ben Simmons

New York explored Simmons before last season, when the former No. 1 overall pick was looking for his next opportunity.

The two sides had dialogue, though reporting differed over how far those discussions progressed. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks offered Simmons a one-year contract that he declined while seeking more than the veteran minimum. SNY’s Ian Begley later reported that New York maintained interest but had not formally made an offer.

Either way, the interest was real.

A year later, the circumstances have changed considerably.

Simmons, 30, sat out the entire 2025-26 season after last playing for Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2024-25. Now attempting a comeback, he represents the sort of low-cost, high-upside gamble that could make sense for a team with limited spending power.

The Knicks are roughly $3.3 million below the second apron, a threshold owner James Dolan has publicly said the franchise will not cross. A veteran minimum carries a cap charge of roughly $2.5 million, leaving New York little room for anything more ambitious without another transaction.

That makes Simmons’ potential price almost as important as his résumé.

Simmons Could Give New York a Different Look

Simmons would not replace Richards in the conventional sense.

At 6-foot-10, however, he could give coach Mike Brown another way to construct the frontcourt. Simmons can defend multiple positions, rebound and initiate offense while functioning as a screener or small-ball center. Pairing him with Towns would be particularly intriguing because Towns’ shooting could provide the spacing Simmons has often needed around him.

The question is whether New York could offer enough opportunity.

Sacramento has already shown tangible interest by sending Perry to Simmons’ workout. For a former All-NBA player trying to rebuild his career, a clearly defined rotation role could carry significant weight.

The Knicks cannot necessarily promise one.

Jalen Brunson controls the offense. Josh Hart already provides rebounding and secondary playmaking. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges command heavy wing minutes, while Towns and Drummond occupy the traditional center roles.

New York can offer something Sacramento cannot, however: a chance to join the defending NBA champions. The Knicks won their first championship since 1973 last season and are attempting to navigate the second apron without stripping away the depth needed for another run.

Richards coming off the board only makes that balancing act more difficult.

Simmons would not be the safest solution to New York’s need for another center. But at this stage of the summer, he might be the most interesting one.