Knicks Could Catch Break as 2 Key Bucks Face Uncertainty Ahead of Kith Night

The New York Knicks could receive a timely break Tuesday night as they begin a back-to-back at Madison Square Garden.

Milwaukee Bucks leading scorer Tyler Herro and reserve center Kel’el Ware are both questionable for the 7:30 p.m. ET matchup, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday afternoon.

Herro is dealing with a right contusion, while Ware was listed with a left ankle sprain.

Their uncertain availability could leave Milwaukee shorthanded against a Knicks team that has won three straight games and five of its last six.

The matchup also marks the annual Kith Night at MSG, featuring a special collection celebrating franchise legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

It is the first of back-to-back home games for New York, which hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Knicks Could Benefit From Bucks’ Injury Concerns

Herro’s potential absence would be particularly significant for Milwaukee.

The former All-Star has become the Bucks’ leading scorer following the offseason trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field.

He sustained the contusion during Sunday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, briefly leaving the game before returning.

Milwaukee has struggled despite Herro’s production, losing six consecutive games to fall to 1-9.

Ware, meanwhile, provides size and rebounding off the bench behind starting center Myles Turner.

The 7-foot center leads Milwaukee with 6.9 rebounds per game, giving the Bucks another imposing presence around the basket.

His potential absence could force Milwaukee to rely more heavily on Turner while turning to former Knicks center Jericho Sims or other reserve big men for additional minutes.

That could provide Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond with opportunities to exploit Milwaukee’s diminished frontcourt depth.

For New York, controlling the glass could become especially important against a team desperate to end its losing streak.

NYK Face Back-to-Back Challenge After Kith Night

New York has an injury concern of its own.

Josh Hart is questionable because of an illness after missing the previous two games with right ankle soreness.

His availability remains uncertain as coach Mike Brown prepares his team for two games in as many nights.

The Knicks have recovered impressively from a 0-3 start, improving to 5-4 following Saturday’s 109-97 road victory over Cleveland.

Jalen Brunson has fueled that resurgence.

The Knicks captain earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 27.7 points and 6.3 assists during three consecutive victories.

New York now returns home for Kith Night, presented by Chase.

This year’s celebration features exclusive merchandise, giveaways and a collection honouring Frazier, whose unmistakable style remains closely associated with the franchise.

A pop-up shop opens at 5 p.m. inside MSG’s main entrance, allowing fans to purchase the collection before its wider Friday release.

However, the Knicks have little time to celebrate.

With Cleveland awaiting Wednesday, Brown must balance maintaining New York’s momentum against Milwaukee with managing his players’ workload.

The potential absences of Herro and Ware could make Tuesday’s assignment more manageable.

Still, the Knicks must avoid overlooking a struggling opponent before their second game in 24 hours.