Knicks Center Sends Emotional Post-Championship Message Before Major Free Agency Decision

For Mitchell Robinson, the New York Knicks‘ long-awaited NBA championship represented far more than the end of a 53-year title drought.

It marked the culmination of years of physical pain, mental struggles and uncertainty.

Days after helping the Knicks capture the franchise’s first championship since 1973, Robinson shared an emotional message on Instagram reflecting on the difficult road that brought him to basketball’s mountaintop.

“I don’t even know where to begin — the battles, the sacrifices, the mental breakdown, the disbelief in myself, the injuries, the surgeries, the mistakes and to be able to stay strong and bounce back from being in hell was all worth the ride,” Robinson wrote.

The veteran center also thanked the people who helped him persevere.

“I appreciate the fans and my friends and family for helping me get through all of that while fighting to get it done. The sacrifices y’all made for me throughout the years will never go unnoticed and unappreciated. I can’t thank you all enough for everything y’all got me through. Thank you.”

Championship Caps Emotional Comeback

Robinson’s message resonated because it echoed several difficult moments throughout his Knicks tenure.

During their Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Robinson briefly stepped away from social media to focus on the playoffs.

It was not the first time the 28-year-old center had publicly discussed his struggles.

In 2024, Robinson also stepped away from social media after acknowledging that his mental health had “been giving me hell” during his recovery from ankle surgery.

Following another injury setback in December 2024, Robinson wrote that he had been “battling stuff my whole life” and admitted some challenges felt “unbeatable.”

The injuries kept coming.

Just before the NBA Finals, Robinson underwent surgery to repair damage to the fifth metacarpal in his right hand after suffering a fractured pinky finger at home during the break before the series against the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite the setback, Robinson remained determined to return and played an important role during the championship run.

Robinson’s Impact Goes Beyond the Box Score

Although his statistics rarely capture his full value, Robinson once again proved indispensable to New York’s success.

The longest-tenured player on the roster averaged 8.8 rebounds despite playing fewer than 20 minutes per game during the regular season. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Knicks outscored opponents by 6.7 points per 100 possessions when Robinson was on the floor.

His offensive rebounding, rim protection and physical presence became critical ingredients for a team that ultimately delivered the city’s first NBA title in more than five decades.

The longest-tenured Knick played a pivotal role in the team’s title-clinching Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, collecting 10 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench and securing a critical offensive rebound in the final seconds to help preserve New York’s first NBA championship in 53 years.

For Robinson, the championship also represented validation after years of fighting through injuries and self-doubt.

Free Agency Decision Awaits Knicks and Robinson

Now, the Knicks must decide what comes next.

Robinson is eligible to sign a four-year contract extension through June 30. If no agreement is reached, he will become one of the most coveted free-agent centers on the market this summer.

New York possesses Robinson’s Bird rights, allowing the franchise to exceed the salary cap to retain him.

However, financial complications remain.

Marks reported that the first year of Mikal Bridges‘ extension pushes the Knicks above the luxury-tax threshold and close to the second apron. Retaining Robinson and fellow free agents Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Clarkson could push New York into second-apron territory, significantly restricting roster-building flexibility.

Those limitations would include an inability to aggregate salaries in trades, use more than 100% of traded-player exceptions or send cash in deals.

The Knicks spent years waiting for a championship.

Now, one of the franchise’s most emotional and resilient players may be facing the most important offseason decision of his career.