‘Disgraceful’ Knicks Fans Harras ESPN’s Brian Windhorst [WATCH]

New York Knicks fans spared no mercy for ESPN’s Brian Windhorst after their team knocked off the Boston Celtics in the 2025 NBA playoffs. In the lead-up to the series, Windhorst stated that the Knicks should consider the series “a win” if they can push the Celtics to six Games.

Furthermore, even after the Knicks went up 2-0, Windhorst maintained that the C’s had the upper hand and could win four of the five remaining games to win the series. Through it all, many Knicks fans felt Windhorst was being “a hater” and that he didn’t give Tom Thibodeau and Co. the praise they deserved.

After the Knicks won the series on May 16, Windhorst was both physically and verbally abused by Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden. Some fans were also shown throwing objects, such as soda cans and bottles, in Windhorst’s direction.

The following footage was termed “disgraceful” and “disgusting” by fans, many of whom were Knicks supporters who condemned the fan base’s behavior.

Video footage shows Knicks fans throwing objects at Brian Windhorst after Game 6 😳 (h/t @My_Business_Man / @LegionHoops ) pic.twitter.com/u3qfqWbtUJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 19, 2025

Viral Clip of Knicks Fans, Brian Windhorst

Forbes’ Evan Sidery condemned the behavior of the Knicks fans who harassed Windhorst, calling it “pretty pathetic.”

Shortly after Game 6 on May 16, one fan released footage of his interaction with Windhorst in a viral clip. In the clip, the fan asked Windhorst how he felt about the Celtics losing the series. Just as Windhorst prepared to respond, the fan verbally abused the ESPN reporter, hurling insults at him and reminding him of wrong predictions.

To Windhorst’s credit, he laughed off the incident and walked away like a good sport.

Knicks fans confronted Brian Windhorst after eliminating the Celtics 😳 (Via MTTMMANNY/IG, h/t @KnicksCentral) pic.twitter.com/sRtKdjbLUi — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 17, 2025

Incidentally, Windhorst embraced the hatred from Knicks fans shortly after Game 6. On his “Hoops Collective” podcast, he said he expected to walk back to his hotel safely.

Brian Windhorst right before the viral moment of the Knicks fan confronting him 😭 “I'm just walking to my hotel, I'll be fine" (h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA)pic.twitter.com/jih3GOOjFK — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 17, 2025

Can Knicks Make the NBA Finals?

The hate for Windhorst notwithstanding, the Knicks fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. They will face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, their first trip to the final four stage of the playoffs in the 21st century.

Although the Thunder (-180) remain favorites to capture the 2025 NBA title, per ESPNBet, it would be premature to write off the Knicks, or even the Timberwolves or Pacers.

The Athletic’s Fred Katz explained why he’s rolling with the Knicks to beat the Pacers and reach the 2025 NBA Finals.

“Knicks in seven,” Katz predicted.

“Both of these teams are better than their overarching, regular-season performances. The Pacers finished the year 50-32, tightening up their defense in the process. The Knicks are tougher, grittier, healthier and more technically sound than they were for most of the first 82.”

“I anticipate this coming down to the wire, but even if the Pacers did pull off a Game 7 victory at Madison Square Garden last season (thanks to a historic shooting performance), it’s difficult to choose the road team in a close-out game.”

The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites to win Game 1 at Madison Square Garden on May 21. Unlike the Boston series, New York will have the home advantage in the series.