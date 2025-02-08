Knicks Expected to Make Strategic Changes to Starting Lineup

The New York Knicks enjoyed a quiet trade deadline. Jericho Sims was the only player to leave the franchise, with Delon Wright coming back in return. Mitchell Robinson, who was widely viewed as a trade candidate, remains with the Knicks.

As such, all eyes will now turn toward the 7-foot rim-runner making his season debut. Robinson has been dealing with injury for months but is expected back in the rotation in the coming weeks. According to Karl-Anthony Towns, once Robinson is healthy, he expects Tom Thibodeau to implement a double-big lineup.

“Tall lineup,” Towns said. “It’s gonna be exciting to explore that lineup. I will probably have some familiarity from when I was with Rudy (Gobert), so it will probably be something that I tap into.”

Towns’ ability to stretch the floor and impact games on the perimeter will allow Robinson to work in the paint. Thibodeau will likely enjoy the defensive versatility Robinson and Towns can provide, especially in terms of protecting the rim and deterring drives into the paint.

Nevertheless, a double-big lineup will likely take away some of the Knicks’ pace and fluidity. As such, Thibodeau will need to strike a balance of when to go big and when to stick with single big rotations.

Knicks Keeping Faith in Mitchell Robinson

During a recent news conference, Thibodeau was asked about the Knicks’ faith in Robinson. The franchise opted against pursuing a replacement center despite being linked to Nikola Vucevic and Jonas Valanciunas in the days before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“You guys read the tea leaves,” Thibodeau said. “We like our team a lot, were excited about Mitch. But. we also feel that Ariel and Precious have done a good job. That’s really the way we approached it…We like our team a lot.”

Once healthy, Robinson must begin rebuilding his value around the NBA. He’s become known for his inability to stay healthy. The Knicks are aiming to compete for a championship, both this season and in the near future. If Robinson wants to be part of that core, he must begin making a positive impact on both sides of the floor.

Knicks Jalen Brunson Speaks on Delon Wright

Wright joined the Knicks ahead of the trade deadline. The veteran guard, 32, had previously shared a locker room with Jalen Brunson during their time on the Dallas Mavericks together. In a recent news conference, Brunson was asked about having his former teammate join the roster.

“We’ve already said what’s up to each other,” Brunson said. “He was a great teammate in Dallas. I got to know him very well. It’s great to see him.”

Wright has played in 26 games this season. He’s averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. However, the veteran guard has been struggling to score, hitting just 26.8% of his looks from the field.

Fortunately for the Knicks, Wright is likely to be a deep bench player. He will likely be viewed as an insurance policy. As such, his scoring struggles shouldn’t become too much of an issue for Thibodeau’s roster as long as everyone remains healthy.