Knicks Finals Odds Surge Past Spurs As New York Gets Clear Message On Title Hopes

The New York Knicks are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 1999, due in part to a historic run through the first three rounds of the 2026 playoffs. Now, as the Knicks wait for their upcoming Finals opponent, the team’s title odds have spiked as they are closer than ever to winning their first championship since 1973.

Throughout the regular season, and even in the first round of the playoffs, the Knicks’ Finals odds remained somewhat low compared to other top teams in the league. However, after winning 11 games in a row and now just four victories away from a title, New York’s chances of winning a championship, both according to experts and sportsbooks, have increased drastically over the past few weeks.

Knicks Finals Odds After ECF Win Over Cavaliers

According to most major sportsbooks and prediction markets, the Knicks now have the second-best odds to win the 2026 NBA Championship. They still sit behind the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, but after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 to advance to the Finals, their odds to win the title have jumped past the San Antonio Spurs.

According to DraftKings, the Knicks’ Finals odds are +210, which is behind the Thunder’s +110 odds, but ahead of the Spurs’ +270 odds. FanDuel tells the same story, with each team having those same odds to win the championship this year.

Additionally, per Kalshi and Polymarket, the two biggest prediction markets, the Knicks are second in title odds. On both, the team has a 30% chance to win the title, behind OKC’s 46% chance, but ahead of San Antonio’s 26% odds.

Those Knicks’ Finals odds have taken a big turn over the past few weeks, as per data of the two prediction markets, New York only had a roughly 4-5% chance of winning the title when the playoffs started. Those odds dropped to closer to 3% when they went down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks, but in the time since, the team’s chances have skyrocketed over the past month, as the Knicks are officially holding the second-best odds to hoist a championship banner this season.

Expert Gives Blunt Opinion On Knicks’ Title Odds

While the sportsbooks and prediction markets bode well for the Knicks’ hopes of winning the 2026 NBA Finals, it’s not just the oddsmakers and public who believe they can win the title, but experts as well.

Speaking on ESPN’s The Hoop Collective Podcast, league insider and reporter Brian Windhorst said that he spoke to many people within the NBA, giving an exciting quote for New York fans on how their team is viewed heading into the Finals.

When asking around about the Knicks’ chances in the championship series, an unnamed Western Conference scout gave a brief yet telling response.

“Yes, absolutely they can win (the NBA Finals),” Windhorst said, quoting his sources.

He also added how a few weeks ago, many believed the eventual Finals winner would come out of the West, but after the Knicks’ historic 11-game winning streak, that has changed, as New York has fully vaulted itself, rightfully so, into real talks about this group winning the title.

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The Knicks are now just four games away from winning the NBA Finals, and while it was a rocky regular season at points, they’ve been playing arguably the best basketball in the league, and have a real shot at being crowned champions for the first time since 1973.

New York still doesn’t know their Finals opponent, but that series will start on Wednesday, June 3, with tickets at Madison Square Garden for Games 3, 4, and potentially 6 already hitting record-level prices.