Knicks Make History in Game 1 as NBA Finals Trend Strongly Favors New York

The New York Knicks didn’t just steal home-court advantage Wednesday night. They also grabbed a piece of NBA Finals history that has traditionally pointed directly toward a championship.

With a gritty 105-95 comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Knicks improved their odds of capturing the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.

Historically, teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals go on to win the championship nearly 70 percent of the time.

In NBA Finals history, Game 1 winners have captured the title in 55 of 79 previous championship series, a success rate of approximately 69.6 percent.

That trend now favors a Knicks team that continues to build momentum during a remarkable postseason run.

Knicks Continue Historic Playoff Run

The Knicks entered the Finals riding an 11-game playoff winning streak. They extended that run to 12 straight victories by overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit against a Spurs team that had never lost a Game 1 in any of its previous six NBA Finals appearances.

New York also became the first team ever to defeat San Antonio in a Finals opener.

The victory further cemented the Knicks’ place in NBA postseason history.

The Knicks’ 12-game playoff winning streak tied the 1998-99 Spurs for the second-longest winning streak in a single postseason in NBA history. Only the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, who won 15 consecutive playoff games en route to a championship, have produced a longer streak.

New York also won its seventh consecutive road playoff game, tying the second-longest road winning streak in a single postseason in NBA history. Only the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers, who won eight straight road playoff games during their championship run, have recorded a longer streak.

The Knicks now carry both history and momentum into Game 2 on Friday night at Frost Bank Center.

NBA Finals History Strongly Favors Game 1 Winners

History suggests New York’s early series lead is significant.

While winning Game 1 does not guarantee a championship, NBA Finals winners have overwhelmingly emerged from teams that captured the opener. The trend has held across multiple eras, from the Lakers-Celtics battles of the 1980s to recent title runs by the Warriors, Nuggets and Celtics.

For a Knicks franchise seeking its first championship in 53 years, the numbers provide another reason for optimism.

A Game 2 victory would put New York firmly in control of the series before it shifts to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.

Jalen Brunson Overcomes Two Injury Scares To Make Knicks Finals History

As he has throughout New York’s postseason run, Jalen Brunson delivered when the game mattered most.

The Knicks captain finished with a game-high 30 points and 10 assists despite appearing to suffer two separate injury scares during the contest.

Brunson limped to the locker room late in the first quarter after Spurs forward Harrison Barnes fell into his right knee. He later returned, only to appear to tweak his ankle in the second quarter before again playing through the discomfort.

Neither injury slowed him when New York needed him most.

Brunson erupted for 13 fourth-quarter points on 5-of-9 shooting, including the go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 2:16 remaining after Victor Wembanyama briefly gave San Antonio a 95-94 lead with a pair of free throws.

The Knicks then closed the game on an 11-0 run.

His 30 points were the most scored by a Knicks player in a Game 1 of the NBA Finals since Hall of Famer Willis Reed poured in 37 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the 1970 NBA Finals.

For a franchise making its first Finals appearance since 1999, Brunson’s performance instantly joined some of the most memorable opening-game efforts in Knicks championship history.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby contributed 17 points.

Spurs Face Unfamiliar Territory After Fourth-Quarter Collapse

The loss represented unfamiliar territory for San Antonio.

Not only was it the Spurs’ first-ever Game 1 defeat in an NBA Finals, but it also marked the first time in franchise history that San Antonio has trailed during an NBA Finals series before its conclusion.

Wembanyama finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds but struggled from the field, shooting just 6-for-21 in his Finals debut.

Stephon Castle scored 17 points, while Julian Champagnie and rookie Dylan Harper added 16 apiece.

The Spurs appeared in complete control after building a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter before New York stormed back with a decisive 22-9 run to close the period.

Now the Knicks head into Game 2 carrying both momentum and history on their side.

For the Spurs, Friday’s Game 2 already feels critical.

For the Knicks, one more victory in San Antonio would put them within striking distance of ending a championship drought that has lasted more than five decades while moving even closer to several NBA postseason records.