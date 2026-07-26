Knicks Have Serious New Problems After the East’s Blockbuster Offseason Moves

Summer moves have a way of resetting expectations before a single game tips off. Contenders reload, rosters shift, and every fan base starts doing math on what it all means for the season ahead.

For the Knicks, this offseason has brought a strange kind of deja vu. The teams chasing them keep getting bigger names, while New York keeps running it back with largely the same group.

Knicks Watch a Rival Get Loaded Off Their Own Roster

It started with the Celtics. Boston traded Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George and draft compensation, ending his ten-season run and reshaping the East before free agency even opened.

That trade did more than help the 76ers. It reportedly convinced LeBron James to sign there too, since the move put Philadelphia on his radar in a way it had not been before.

James made it official days later, choosing the 76ers over the Cavaliers, Heat and Warriors. He took a steep pay cut to do it, agreeing to a two-year deal worth roughly $8 million after making $52 million last season with the Lakers.

Philadelphia now has James, Embiid, Maxey and Brown in the same lineup. That is a different level of threat than the Knicks beat on their way to the title, and it did not stop there.

Mitchell Robinson, the defensive anchor from that championship run, left New York for a three-year deal with the Celtics. The Knicks did not just watch two rivals reload. They lost a piece of their own title team in the process.

Knicks Have Stood Still While Three Rivals Added Stars

Robinson’s exit stings more given the timing. Boston and Philadelphia were not the only teams remaking their rosters around a superstar this summer.

Miami traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo, sending Milwaukee a package built around Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and three first-round picks. A two-time MVP now anchors a team the Knicks have to get through.

Toronto is chasing something similar. The Raptors agreed to bring back Kawhi Leonard from the Clippers for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and future picks, though the deal is on hold pending an NBA investigation into the Clippers’ salary cap practices.

That is three separate contenders, Philadelphia, Miami and Toronto, each adding a top-tier star since the Knicks lifted the trophy. New York has not made a matching move and lost its backup center in the process.

The Knicks still have the core that won it all, and continuity counts for something. But the East got sharply tougher around them this summer, and the road back to the Finals just got a lot more crowded at the top.