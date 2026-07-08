Knicks Get Major Jonas Valančiūnas Update After Nuggets Move

The New York Knicks‘ search for another veteran center may have just taken an unexpected turn.

Only hours after ESPN senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill predicted the defending champions could still make a trade to bolster their frontcourt, another pathway suddenly emerged.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the Denver Nuggets are waiving veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas, making one of the NBA’s most accomplished reserve big men an unrestricted free agent.

“The Denver Nuggets are waiving veteran center Jonas Valanciunas,” Charania wrote on X. “Valanciunas is expected to receive interest from multiple NBA teams.”

For a Knicks team that has continued exploring the market for additional frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, Denver’s decision could create an intriguing opportunity.

Knicks Have Monitored Valančiūnas for Weeks

New York’s interest in Valančiūnas predates his release.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer previously reported that the Knicks had been monitoring the veteran center while evaluating options to reinforce their frontcourt.

At the time, however, acquiring Valančiūnas appeared considerably more complicated because he remained under contract with Denver.

Charania’s latest report changes that equation.

Once Valančiūnas clears waivers, interested teams will be free to negotiate directly with the 34-year-old without surrendering players or draft assets in a trade.

That could prove particularly attractive for a Knicks team carefully managing its salary cap while attempting to defend its first NBA championship since 1973.

Leon Rose Has a Familiar Connection

The Knicks also possess one advantage few teams can match.

Before becoming New York’s president of basketball operations, Leon Rose represented Valančiūnas during his tenure at Creative Artists Agency.

While previous representation guarantees nothing in free agency, the longstanding relationship gives Rose firsthand knowledge of the veteran center and his camp.

That familiarity could become valuable if the Knicks decide to pursue him.

Veteran Still Fits Championship Teams

Valančiūnas remains one of the NBA’s most experienced centers despite entering a reduced role last season.

During the 2025-26 campaign, he averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 65 games while serving as Nikola Jokić’s backup in Denver.

Although his role was limited behind the three-time MVP, the veteran has maintained his reputation as a physical rebounder, efficient low-post scorer and dependable interior presence—qualities that continue to make him an attractive target for championship contenders seeking experienced frontcourt depth.

Knicks Still Looking for Another Big

Goodwill reported this week that New York’s frontcourt work may not be finished despite signing Andre Drummond after Mitchell Robinson departed for the Boston Celtics.

“The Knicks are still scouring the market, looking for another backup big,” Goodwill wrote. “It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them pull off a trade, especially considering they lost Ariel Hukporti.”

Whether that addition ultimately comes through a trade or free agency remains to be seen.

The Knicks have also been linked to Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabaté, while they previously expressed interest in Kevon Looney before the three-time NBA champion signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

New Opportunity Emerges

Earlier this offseason, Lithuania’s BasketNews reported Valančiūnas intended to return home and join Žalgiris Kaunas if he secured his release from his NBA contract.

Denver’s decision has now made that release a reality.

Whether the veteran ultimately returns to Europe or accepts another NBA opportunity remains unclear.

According to Charania, multiple teams are expected to pursue him.

Given New York’s previously reported interest, Rose’s existing relationship with Valančiūnas and the Knicks’ continuing search for another center, one of the offseason’s most intriguing free-agent opportunities has suddenly landed on the open market.